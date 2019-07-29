Team Preview: Addison Trail
School: Addison Trail
Mascot: Blazers
Conference: West Suburban Gold Conference
Head Coach: Paul Parpet Jr.
2018 results: 1-8 (1-5) West Suburban Gold Conference. The Blazers failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Addison Trail Blazers schedule
8/30 - Conant
9/6 - @ Downers Grove North
9/13 - @ Proviso East
9/20 - Glenbard West
9/27 - @ Willowbrook
10/4 - Downers Grove South
10/11 - Leyden
10/18 - @ Hinsdale South
10/25 - Morton
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
AJ Carlson
|
WR
|
2020
|
Nick Skamra
|
OL
|
2020
|
Xavier Sierra
|
OL
|
2020
|
Jacub Trippedi
|
WR
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Suleman Ahmed
|
DB
|
2020
|
Sal Napoli
|
LB
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Anthony Valenti
|
QB
|
2020
2019 Addison Trail Blazers Summer/7on7 plans
West Suburban Conference Tournament (7/11)
Did you know....that Addison Trail lost 4 games in 2018 by 14 points or less?