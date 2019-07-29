News More News
Team Preview: Addison Trail

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Addison Trail

Mascot: Blazers

Conference: West Suburban Gold Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Paul Parpet Jr.

2018 results: 1-8 (1-5) West Suburban Gold Conference. The Blazers failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Addison Trail Blazers schedule

8/30 - Conant

9/6 - @ Downers Grove North

9/13 - @ Proviso East

9/20 - Glenbard West

9/27 - @ Willowbrook

10/4 - Downers Grove South

10/11 - Leyden

10/18 - @ Hinsdale South

10/25 - Morton

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

AJ Carlson

WR

2020

Nick Skamra

OL

2020

Xavier Sierra

OL

2020

Jacub Trippedi

WR

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Suleman Ahmed

DB

2020

Sal Napoli

LB

2020
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year

Anthony Valenti

QB

2020

2019 Addison Trail Blazers Summer/7on7 plans

West Suburban Conference Tournament (7/11)

Did you know....that Addison Trail lost 4 games in 2018 by 14 points or less?

