Team Preview: Aurora Christian

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Aurora Christian Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Aurora Christian

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: Metro Suburban Blue Conference

Twitter: @FootballAurora

Head Coach: David Beebe

Assistant Coaches: John Jira Dean Griffing Mike Tosaw Nate Perry Dave Erffmeyer Grayson Roberts Ryan McQuade Josh Kok Chris Griffing

2017 results: 5-5 (1-2) Chicago Catholic League White Conference. The Eagles made the Class 2A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Sterling Newman Central Catholic.

2018 Aurora Christian Eagles schedule

Aug 24, 2018 Chicago Urban West

Aug 31, 2018 Chicago Bronzeville

Sep 7, 2018 @ Aurora Central Catholic

Sep 14, 2018 @ Riverside Brookfield

Sep 21, 2018 Immaculate Conception

Sep 28, 2018 @ St. Francis

Oct 5, 2018 Bishop McNamara

Oct 12, 2018 @ Guerin

Oct 19, 2018 Wheaton Academy

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Caleb Beebe

WR

2019

5-foot-10

165

Jovanny Corral

OL

2019

5-foot-10

255

Josh Erffmeyer

WR

2019

5-foot-10

170

Darrell Gregg

OL

2019

5-foot-10

230

Trey Madsen

WR

2019

5-foot-9

160
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Caleb Beebe

S

2019

5-foot-10

165

Josh Erffmeyer

LB

2019

5-foot-10

170

Tom Flowers

LB

2019

6-foot-2

225

Darrell Gregg

DL

2019

5-foot-10

220

Angel Jaimes

DL

2020

5-foot-9

220

Julian Jaimes

LB

2019

5-foot-11

215

Trey Madsen

LB

2019

5-foot-9

160

Kyrin Perry

LB

2019

5-foot-10

190
Newcomers to Watch 
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tobey Dunn

OL/DL

2020

5-foot-10

240

Kyle Groesch

FB/LB

2019

5-foot-8

180

Ethan Hampton

QB

2021

6-foot-2

170

Bryce Hamilton

OL

2020

6-foot-5

280

JP Jira

WR/CB

2020

6-foot-2

165

Jake Liesendahl

OL/DL

2020

5-foot-10

260

2018 Aurora Christian Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

June 9 - NIU 7 on 7

June 29 - Red Grange Classic 7 on 7

July 13-14 - Southwest Elite 7 on 7 (Arkansas)

July 18-20 - Western Illinois Team Camp

Did you know...that Aurora Christian will enter a new conference in 2018? The Eagles have left the CCL White and will enter the newly realigned Metro Suburban Blue starting this season.

