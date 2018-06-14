Team Preview: Aurora Christian
School: Aurora Christian
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: Metro Suburban Blue Conference
Twitter: @FootballAurora
Head Coach: David Beebe
Assistant Coaches: John Jira Dean Griffing Mike Tosaw Nate Perry Dave Erffmeyer Grayson Roberts Ryan McQuade Josh Kok Chris Griffing
2017 results: 5-5 (1-2) Chicago Catholic League White Conference. The Eagles made the Class 2A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
2018 Aurora Christian Eagles schedule
Aug 24, 2018 Chicago Urban West
Aug 31, 2018 Chicago Bronzeville
Sep 7, 2018 @ Aurora Central Catholic
Sep 14, 2018 @ Riverside Brookfield
Sep 21, 2018 Immaculate Conception
Sep 28, 2018 @ St. Francis
Oct 5, 2018 Bishop McNamara
Oct 12, 2018 @ Guerin
Oct 19, 2018 Wheaton Academy
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Caleb Beebe
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Jovanny Corral
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
255
|
Josh Erffmeyer
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Darrell Gregg
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Trey Madsen
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Caleb Beebe
|
S
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Josh Erffmeyer
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Tom Flowers
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
225
|
Darrell Gregg
|
DL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Angel Jaimes
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
220
|
Julian Jaimes
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
215
|
Trey Madsen
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Kyrin Perry
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tobey Dunn
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
240
|
Kyle Groesch
|
FB/LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
180
|
Ethan Hampton
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Bryce Hamilton
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
280
|
JP Jira
|
WR/CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
165
|
Jake Liesendahl
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
260
2018 Aurora Christian Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
June 9 - NIU 7 on 7
June 29 - Red Grange Classic 7 on 7
July 13-14 - Southwest Elite 7 on 7 (Arkansas)
July 18-20 - Western Illinois Team Camp
Did you know...that Aurora Christian will enter a new conference in 2018? The Eagles have left the CCL White and will enter the newly realigned Metro Suburban Blue starting this season.