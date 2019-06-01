Team Preview: Bishop McNamara
|Name
|Position
|
Tyler Hiller
|
QB
|
Owen Jackson
|
RB/LB
|
Caleb Smith
|
RB/LB
|
Manny Harris
|
RB/DB
|
Brandon Courtney
|
TE/DE
|Name
|Position
|
Caleb Smith
|
LB
|
Damien Thornton
|
LB
|
Nick Viglia
|
DT
|
Brandon Courtney
|
DE
|
Owen Jackson
|
LB
|
Manny Harris
|
DB
|Name
|Position
|
Caleb Magruder
|
DB
|
Kolton Krutsinger
|
LB
|
Andrew Arseneau
|
DE
|
Cam Link
|
DB
School: Bishop McNamara
Mascot: Fighting Irish
Conference: Metro Suburban Blue
Head Coach: Rich Zinanni
Assistant Coaches: Jack Roney,Al Rood, Kurt Belisle,Mike Vickery, JJ Hollis, Mike Yarborough, Curt Crossley, Chris Lamore, Kurt Quick, Brent Dolliger
2018 results: 12-2 (5-1) Metro Suburban Blue. The Fighting Irish made the Class 4A state playoff field. Bishop McNamara defeated Richland County, Murphysboro, Effingham and Rochester then lost to Immaculate Conception in the 4A state title game.
2019 Bishop McNamara Fighting Irish schedule
vs Bloom Township
@ Coal City
@ Riverside-Brookfield
vs Immaculate Conception
vs St. Francis
@ Wheaton Academy
vs Aurora Christian
@ Aurora Central Catholic
vs Elmwood Park
2019 Bishop McNamara Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Bishop McNamara head coach Rich Zinnani has been the head coach for the Fighting Irish for 44 seasons, has posted a 353-140 overall record in those 44 seasons. Zinnani also has led the Fighting Irish program to IHSA state football titles in 1982/1985/1986/1987 and 2015 while placing second in state in 1978/1981/1998 and 2018.