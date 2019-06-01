News More News
Team Preview: Bishop McNamara

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Bishop McNamara Fighting Irish here.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position

Tyler Hiller

QB

Owen Jackson

RB/LB

Caleb Smith

RB/LB

Manny Harris

RB/DB

Brandon Courtney

TE/DE
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position

Caleb Smith

LB

Damien Thornton

LB

Nick Viglia

DT

Brandon Courtney

DE

Owen Jackson

LB

Manny Harris

DB
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Caleb Magruder

DB

Kolton Krutsinger

LB

Andrew Arseneau

DE

Cam Link

DB

School: Bishop McNamara

Mascot: Fighting Irish

Conference: Metro Suburban Blue

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Rich Zinanni

Assistant Coaches: Jack Roney,Al Rood, Kurt Belisle,Mike Vickery, JJ Hollis, Mike Yarborough, Curt Crossley, Chris Lamore, Kurt Quick, Brent Dolliger

2018 results: 12-2 (5-1) Metro Suburban Blue. The Fighting Irish made the Class 4A state playoff field. Bishop McNamara defeated Richland County, Murphysboro, Effingham and Rochester then lost to Immaculate Conception in the 4A state title game.

2019 Bishop McNamara Fighting Irish schedule

vs Bloom Township

@ Coal City

@ Riverside-Brookfield

vs Immaculate Conception

vs St. Francis

@ Wheaton Academy

vs Aurora Christian

@ Aurora Central Catholic

vs Elmwood Park

2019 Bishop McNamara Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Bishop McNamara head coach Rich Zinnani has been the head coach for the Fighting Irish for 44 seasons, has posted a 353-140 overall record in those 44 seasons. Zinnani also has led the Fighting Irish program to IHSA state football titles in 1982/1985/1986/1987 and 2015 while placing second in state in 1978/1981/1998 and 2018.

