Team Preview: Crystal Lake Central
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Crystal Lake Central Tigers here.
School: Crystal Lake Central
Mascot: Tigers
Conference: Fox Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @CLCTigerFB
Head Coach: Jon McLaughlin
Assistant Coaches: Dirk Stanger - OC Justen Lehr - DC Steve Spoden, Matt MacCrindle, Scott Taylor
2018 results: 3-6 (3-5) Fox Valley Conference. The Tigers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Crystal Lake Central Tigers schedule
vs Prairie Ridge
@ Cary-Grove
vs Crystal Lake South
vs Burlington Central
@ Hampshire
vs Huntley
@ Dundee-Crown
vs McHenry
@ Jacobs
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Aidan Ellinger
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|
Jake Coss
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Drew Jenkins
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Jack White
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Caleb Moszkiewicz
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Ramon Fuentes
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-8
|
310
|
Ryan Pippitone
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Quentin Lackey
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
230
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Peyton Falco
|
S
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Drew Jenkins
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|
Brenden Parks
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Caden Ernd
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Jake White
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Reid Solberg
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Caleb Noenning
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Jayden Alvarez
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
200
|
Andrew Hudec
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
230
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Will Martin
|
WR/OLB
|
2022
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Colton Madura
|
QB/DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
180
2019 Crystal Lake Central Tigers Summer/7on7 plans
7 on 7’s (More will be added)
7/8 – Prospect - 5 pm – 7 pm
7/10 – Schaumburg
7/13 – Downers Grove South - 9 am – 1 pm
7/17 – Schaumburg
7/20 – St. Ed’s – 9 am – 1130 am
7/24 – Antioch – 5 pm – 8 pm
Did you know....that Crystal Lake Central has been playing high school football since 1925?