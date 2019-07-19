News More News
Team Preview: Crystal Lake Central

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Crystal Lake Central Tigers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ap5domum15kvzlpv8ana

School: Crystal Lake Central

Mascot: Tigers

Conference: Fox Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @CLCTigerFB

Head Coach: Jon McLaughlin

Assistant Coaches: Dirk Stanger - OC Justen Lehr - DC Steve Spoden, Matt MacCrindle, Scott Taylor

2018 results: 3-6 (3-5) Fox Valley Conference. The Tigers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Crystal Lake Central Tigers schedule

vs Prairie Ridge

@ Cary-Grove

vs Crystal Lake South

vs Burlington Central

@ Hampshire

vs Huntley

@ Dundee-Crown

vs McHenry

@ Jacobs

Table Name
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Aidan Ellinger

QB

2020

5-foot-11

195

Jake Coss

RB

2021

5-foot-11

175

Drew Jenkins

WR

2020

5-foot-11

200

Jack White

WR

2020

5-foot-10

160

Caleb Moszkiewicz

WR

2021

6-foot-1

185

Ramon Fuentes

OC

2020

6-foot-8

310

Ryan Pippitone

OG

2020

6-foot-0

200

Quentin Lackey

OT

2020

6-foot-2

230
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Peyton Falco

S

2021

5-foot-10

175

Drew Jenkins

S

2020

5-foot-11

195

Brenden Parks

LB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Caden Ernd

LB

2021

5-foot-11

175

Jake White

CB

2020

5-foot-10

160

Reid Solberg

CB

2020

5-foot-10

170

Caleb Noenning

LB

2020

6-foot-2

210

Jayden Alvarez

LB

2021

6-foot-1

200

Andrew Hudec

DL

2021

6-foot-2

230
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Will Martin

WR/OLB

2022

6-foot-2

180

Colton Madura

QB/DB

2022

5-foot-10

180

2019 Crystal Lake Central Tigers Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7’s (More will be added)

7/8 – Prospect - 5 pm – 7 pm

7/10 – Schaumburg

7/13 – Downers Grove South - 9 am – 1 pm

7/17 – Schaumburg

7/20 – St. Ed’s – 9 am – 1130 am

7/24 – Antioch – 5 pm – 8 pm

Did you know....that Crystal Lake Central has been playing high school football since 1925?

