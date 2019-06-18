Team Preview: Downers Grove North
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Drew Cassens
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
205
|
Josh Lumpkin
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
160
|
Seth Peterson
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
220
|
Hunter Campbell
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
255
|
Brady Moore
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
200
|
Henry Gates
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ben Blelawski
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Ryan Schindler
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Josh Reams
|
NG
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
280
|
Mark Dennison
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Henry Gates
|
CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Nathan Boris
|
CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Drew Cassens
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
205
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Nick Hinkle
|
LB
|
2021
|
Davon Tyler
|
DL
|
2020
School: Downers Grove North
Mascot: Trojans
Conference: West Suburban Silver conference
Head Coach: John Horenzi
Assistant Coaches: Keith Litchenberg Bill Kleckner Terry Kent Chad Isaacason Josh Croci Todd Cassens Chris Guerreri Mike Franzese Kyle Briscoe Greg Purnell Pat Fleming Max Gilbert
2018 results: 4-5 (2-4) West Suburban Silver Conference. The Trojans failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.
2019 Downers Grove North Trojans schedule
@Buffalo Grove
Addison Trail
York
@Proviso West
@ Hinsdale Central
Glenbard West
@OPRF
Lyons Township
@Downers Grove South
2019 Downers Grove North Trojans Summer/7on7 plans
West Suburban
DGS
Elk Grove
Naperville North
Did you know...that Downers Grove North won the Class 8A state football title in 2004 and was a Class 7A semifinalist in 2003 in what was easily the programs best back to back seasons in school history.