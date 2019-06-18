News More News
Team Preview: Downers Grove North

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Downers Grove North Trojans here.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Drew Cassens

QB

2020

6-foot-3

205

Josh Lumpkin

RB

2020

5-foot-7

160

Seth Peterson

OL

2020

6-foot-3

220

Hunter Campbell

OL

2020

6-foot-3

255

Brady Moore

OL

2020

6-foot-1

200

Henry Gates

WR

2020

6-foot-0

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ben Blelawski

LB

2021

6-foot-0

225

Ryan Schindler

LB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Josh Reams

NG

2020

6-foot-3

280

Mark Dennison

S

2020

5-foot-10

180

Henry Gates

CB

2020

6-foot-0

180

Nathan Boris

CB

2020

6-foot-0

180

Drew Cassens

S

2020

6-foot-3

205
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Nick Hinkle

LB

2021

Davon Tyler

DL

2020

School: Downers Grove North

Mascot: Trojans

Conference: West Suburban Silver conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: John Horenzi

Assistant Coaches: Keith Litchenberg Bill Kleckner Terry Kent Chad Isaacason Josh Croci Todd Cassens Chris Guerreri Mike Franzese Kyle Briscoe Greg Purnell Pat Fleming Max Gilbert

2018 results: 4-5 (2-4) West Suburban Silver Conference. The Trojans failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.

2019 Downers Grove North Trojans schedule

@Buffalo Grove

Addison Trail

York

@Proviso West

@ Hinsdale Central

Glenbard West

@OPRF

Lyons Township

@Downers Grove South

2019 Downers Grove North Trojans Summer/7on7 plans

West Suburban

DGS

Elk Grove

Naperville North

Did you know...that Downers Grove North won the Class 8A state football title in 2004 and was a Class 7A semifinalist in 2003 in what was easily the programs best back to back seasons in school history.

{{ article.author_name }}