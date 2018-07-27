EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Downers Grove South Mustangs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

Did you know.. .that all 5 of Downers Grove South's losses in 2017 came at the hands of state playoff teams? The Mustangs lost to Bolingbrook, Oak Park-River Forest, Hinsdale South, Downers Grove North and Willowbrook.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Downers Grove South Mustangs? Downers Grove South just couldn't get that fifth win in n2017 and missed out on a state playoff bid. Look for the Mustangs to rely on a good group of returning starters. DGS also has a handful of impressive underclassmen names to watch for the 2018 season.

Keep an Eye on: Downers Grove South sophomore athlete Jayden Lambert (6-foot-1, 170 pounds). Lambert, who saw action last season at a handful of spots will again play multiple positions for the Mustangs in 2018 including under center. .Lambert has terrific speed and quickness and has the potential to develop into a FBS/FCS level name in the Class of 2021.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Downers Grove South? 6-3/5-4