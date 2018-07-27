Ticker
Team Preview: Downers Grove South

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Downers Grove South Mustangs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Downers Gove South

Mascot: Mustangs

Conference: West Suburban Gold Conference

Twitter: @DGS_Football

Head Coach: Mark Molinari

Assistant Coaches: Mark Molinari - Head Coach / Offensive Coordinator Dan Bielawski - Defensive Coordinator Troy Michalek - Defensive Line Matt Quatman - Linebacker Jon Orech - Offensive Line Chris Wild - Offensive Line Paul Maggiore - Running Back Tony Nevrly - Wide Receiver

2017 results: 4-5 (4-2) West Suburban Gold Conference. The Mustangs failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Downers Grove South Mustangs schedule

Week 1 8/25 7:00 PM @ Bolingbrook

Week 2 9/1 7:30 PM vs Oak Park

Week 3 9/8 1:00 PM @ Proviso East

Week 4 9/14 7:30 PM @ Hinsdale South

Week 5 9/21 7:30 PM vs Addison Trail

Week 6 9/28 7:30 PM @ Morton

Week 7 10/5 7:30 PM vs Leyden

Week 8 10/12 7:30 PM @ Downers Grove North

Week 9 10/19 7:30 PM vs Willowbrook

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jayden Lambert

ATH

2021

6-foot-1

170

Jaelynn Blecke

WR

2019

6-foot-1

190

Kyle Heavey

WR

2019

6-foot-0

175

Vinny Provenzano

WR

2019

5-foot-9

165

Shawn Lee

OL

2021

6-foot-3

270

Max Foster

OL

2019

6-foot-2

260
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jaelynn Blecke

DB

2019

6-foot-1

190

Shawn Lee

DL

2021

6-foot-3

270

Ali Issa

DL

2019

6-foot-4

190

Keegan Garland

LB

2019

6-foot-0

180

Kendal Burrow

DL

2019

6-foot-2

260
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Devean Washington

RB

2021

Kemton Johnson

RB

2019

2018 Downers Grove South Mustangs Summer/7on7 plans

Red Grange

DGS 7on7 / Lineman Challenge

7/14 Illinois Wesleyan

TEAM Camp 7/15-7/18

Did you know...that all 5 of Downers Grove South's losses in 2017 came at the hands of state playoff teams? The Mustangs lost to Bolingbrook, Oak Park-River Forest, Hinsdale South, Downers Grove North and Willowbrook.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Downers Grove South Mustangs? Downers Grove South just couldn't get that fifth win in n2017 and missed out on a state playoff bid. Look for the Mustangs to rely on a good group of returning starters. DGS also has a handful of impressive underclassmen names to watch for the 2018 season.

Keep an Eye on: Downers Grove South sophomore athlete Jayden Lambert (6-foot-1, 170 pounds). Lambert, who saw action last season at a handful of spots will again play multiple positions for the Mustangs in 2018 including under center. .Lambert has terrific speed and quickness and has the potential to develop into a FBS/FCS level name in the Class of 2021.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Downers Grove South? 6-3/5-4

