School: Elmwood Park Mascot: Tigers Conference: Metro Suburban Confefrence Twitter: @EPTigerFball Head Coach: Dylan Mack Assistant Coaches: Gabe Ostrander Tim Eberhard Mario Fiorito Chad Nardi Joe Kraft Dwayne French 2017 results: 6-4 (4-1) Metro Suburban Red Conference. The Tigers made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Genoa Kingston in opening round action. 2018 Elmwood Park Tigers schedule vs St. Joes (Westchester) vs Foreman (Chicago) vs Ridgewood (Norridge) @ St. Edwards (Elgin) @ Fenton (Bensonville) Leo (Chicago) @ Guerin Prep (River Grove) Chicago Christian (Palos Heights) Bishop McNamara (Kankakee)

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Mike Stranski QB 2020 6-foot-0 185 Kris Diallo WR 2019 6-foot-2 185 Devin Schmit LT 2019 6-foot-0 235 Luciano Martino FB 2019 5-foot-10 235 Gio Vega RG 2020 5-foot-10 205 Keon Grimes WR 2020 6-foot-0 165 Tommy Accardo OC 2019 6-foot-1 205 David Niera RB 2020 5-foot-8 165

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Luciano Martino DE 2019 5-foot-10 235 Kril Diallo FS 2019 6-foot-2 185 Mike Cruz LB 2019 5-foot-10 195

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Nate Simmons WR/DB Chris Akers RB/DL Ben Robbs OL Dom Carrici OL/DL

2018 Elmwood Park Tigers Summer/7on7 plans We will host our 2nd annual 7 on 7 at EP at the end of July Did you know...that Elmwood Park made the 2017 UHSA state football playoff field for the first time since 2012. The last time before the Tigers made the state playoff field? 1991.