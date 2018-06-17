Team Preview: Elmwood Park
School: Elmwood Park
Mascot: Tigers
Conference: Metro Suburban Confefrence
Twitter: @EPTigerFball
Head Coach: Dylan Mack
Assistant Coaches: Gabe Ostrander Tim Eberhard Mario Fiorito Chad Nardi Joe Kraft Dwayne French
2017 results: 6-4 (4-1) Metro Suburban Red Conference. The Tigers made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Genoa Kingston in opening round action.
2018 Elmwood Park Tigers schedule
vs St. Joes (Westchester)
vs Foreman (Chicago)
vs Ridgewood (Norridge)
@ St. Edwards (Elgin)
@ Fenton (Bensonville)
Leo (Chicago)
@ Guerin Prep (River Grove)
Chicago Christian (Palos Heights)
Bishop McNamara (Kankakee)
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mike Stranski
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Kris Diallo
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Devin Schmit
|
LT
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
235
|
Luciano Martino
|
FB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
235
|
Gio Vega
|
RG
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
205
|
Keon Grimes
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Tommy Accardo
|
OC
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
205
|
David Niera
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Luciano Martino
|
DE
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
235
|
Kril Diallo
|
FS
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Mike Cruz
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|Name
|Position
|
Nate Simmons
|
WR/DB
|
Chris Akers
|
RB/DL
|
Ben Robbs
|
OL
|
Dom Carrici
|
OL/DL
2018 Elmwood Park Tigers Summer/7on7 plans
We will host our 2nd annual 7 on 7 at EP at the end of July
Did you know...that Elmwood Park made the 2017 UHSA state football playoff field for the first time since 2012. The last time before the Tigers made the state playoff field? 1991.
Keep an Eye on: Elmwood Park senior FB/DE Luciano Martino (5-foot-10, 235 pounds). Martino has been a standout two way starter for the Tigers and head coach Dylan Mack over the past few seasons. Look for Martino to draw increased recruiting looks and attention this fall. .
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Elmwood Park Tigers? 5-4/4-5