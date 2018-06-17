Ticker
Team Preview: Elmwood Park

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Nvkpn54shgzlros027h3

School: Elmwood Park

Mascot: Tigers

Conference: Metro Suburban Confefrence

Twitter: @EPTigerFball

Head Coach: Dylan Mack

Assistant Coaches: Gabe Ostrander Tim Eberhard Mario Fiorito Chad Nardi Joe Kraft Dwayne French

2017 results: 6-4 (4-1) Metro Suburban Red Conference. The Tigers made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Genoa Kingston in opening round action.

2018 Elmwood Park Tigers schedule

vs St. Joes (Westchester)

vs Foreman (Chicago)

vs Ridgewood (Norridge)

@ St. Edwards (Elgin)

@ Fenton (Bensonville)

Leo (Chicago)

@ Guerin Prep (River Grove)

Chicago Christian (Palos Heights)

Bishop McNamara (Kankakee)

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mike Stranski

QB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Kris Diallo

WR

2019

6-foot-2

185

Devin Schmit

LT

2019

6-foot-0

235

Luciano Martino

FB

2019

5-foot-10

235

Gio Vega

RG

2020

5-foot-10

205

Keon Grimes

WR

2020

6-foot-0

165

Tommy Accardo

OC

2019

6-foot-1

205

David Niera

RB

2020

5-foot-8

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Luciano Martino

DE

2019

5-foot-10

235

Kril Diallo

FS

2019

6-foot-2

185

Mike Cruz

LB

2019

5-foot-10

195
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Nate Simmons

WR/DB

Chris Akers

RB/DL

Ben Robbs

OL

Dom Carrici

OL/DL

2018 Elmwood Park Tigers Summer/7on7 plans

We will host our 2nd annual 7 on 7 at EP at the end of July

Did you know...that Elmwood Park made the 2017 UHSA state football playoff field for the first time since 2012. The last time before the Tigers made the state playoff field? 1991.

Keep an Eye on: Elmwood Park senior FB/DE Luciano Martino (5-foot-10, 235 pounds). Martino has been a standout two way starter for the Tigers and head coach Dylan Mack over the past few seasons. Look for Martino to draw increased recruiting looks and attention this fall. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Elmwood Park Tigers? 5-4/4-5

{{ article.author_name }}