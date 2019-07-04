News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-04 06:38:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Erie Prophetstown

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Erie Prophetstown Panthers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Cgshy8lulqheupxfrmfz

School: Erie Prophetstown

Mascot: Panthers

Conference: Three Rivers Mississippi Conference

Team Twitter: @EPPanthersFB

Head Coach: Jesse Abbott

Assistant Coaches: Tyler Whitebread Damion Demay Kyle Foster Derek Ward Bill Osmun

2018 results: 1-8 (1-5) Three Rivers Mississippi Conference. The Panthers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.

2019 Erie Prophetstown Panthers schedule

vs. Bureau Valley

@ Riverdale

@ Sherrard

vs. Hall

@ Kewanee

vs. Monmouth-Roseville

vs. Morrison

@ St. Bede

vs. Princeton

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Carson Wiebenga

RB/WR

2020

5-foot-10

155

Brady Ballard

OT

2020

5-foot-10

215

Ross Purvis

RB

2020

5-foot-9

175
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ross Purvis

LB

2020

5-foot-9

175

Carson Wiebenga

DB

2020

5-foot-10

155

Robert Munther

LB

2021

5-foot-10

170

Brady Ballard

DL

2020

5-foot-10

215
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Eric Robinson

Hunter Oleson

Levi Cole

Jakob Grunder

2019 Erie Prophetstown Panthers Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know....that Erie Prophetstown Panthers have made the IHSA state football playoff field just four times in school history (2002/2013/2014/2015). The school has also been playing football since 1939.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}