Team Preview: Erie Prophetstown
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Erie Prophetstown Panthers here.
School: Erie Prophetstown
Mascot: Panthers
Conference: Three Rivers Mississippi Conference
Team Twitter: @EPPanthersFB
Head Coach: Jesse Abbott
Assistant Coaches: Tyler Whitebread Damion Demay Kyle Foster Derek Ward Bill Osmun
2018 results: 1-8 (1-5) Three Rivers Mississippi Conference. The Panthers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoffs.
2019 Erie Prophetstown Panthers schedule
vs. Bureau Valley
@ Riverdale
@ Sherrard
vs. Hall
@ Kewanee
vs. Monmouth-Roseville
vs. Morrison
@ St. Bede
vs. Princeton
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Carson Wiebenga
|
RB/WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Brady Ballard
|
OT
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
215
|
Ross Purvis
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ross Purvis
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Carson Wiebenga
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Robert Munther
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Brady Ballard
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
215
|Name
|
Eric Robinson
|
Hunter Oleson
|
Levi Cole
|
Jakob Grunder
2019 Erie Prophetstown Panthers Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know....that Erie Prophetstown Panthers have made the IHSA state football playoff field just four times in school history (2002/2013/2014/2015). The school has also been playing football since 1939.