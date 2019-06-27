Team Preview: Evanston
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Evanston Wildkits here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|
Quadre Nicholson
|
RB
|
Quinton Ivory
|
OL
|
Zach Myers
|
OL
|
Connor Groff
|
OL
|Name
|Position
|
Darius Hunt
|
DB
|
Quinton Hamilton
|
LB
|
Zach Myers
|
DL
|
Quintin Ivory
|
DL
|Name
|Position
|
DeVaughn Bell
|
WR/DB/QB
|
Judel Vilus
|
LB/RB
|
Peter Braithwaite
|
WR/DB
|
Zach Henderson
|
WR
|
Sean Cruz
|
QB
|
Sebastian Cheeks
|
LB
School: Evanston
Mascot: Wildkits
Conference: Central Suburban South Conference
Team Twitter: @ETHSSports
Head Coach: Mike Burzawa
Assistant Coaches: Eddie Conley, Ryan Healy, Grant Nemeth, Mike Partipilo, Sean Hopson, Phil Partipilo, Kyle Gessert, Brent Nance, Leonard Garron
2018 results: 7-3 (3-2) Central Suburban South Conference. The Wildkits made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Edwardsville in opening round action.
2019 Evanston Wildkits schedule
1. St. Pat's at ETHS
2. ETHS at Lincoln Way West
3. ETHS at Palatine
4. Fremd at ETHS
5. Glenbrook North at ETHS
6. ETHS at Maine South
7. New Trier at ETHS
8. ETHS at Niles West
9. Glenbrook South at ETHS
2019 Evanston Wildkits Summer/7on7 plans
Chicago Bears 11-on Camp @ Maine South on June 22
CSL 7 on 7 July 9 @ Maine West
June 26 & July 10 @ ETHS
July 15- Chicago Bears/ Gatorade Camp @ Lake Forest
July 23rd- Team Camp @ Monmouth College
Did you know....that Evanston has been to the IHSA state football playoffs in 8 out of the last 9 seasons.