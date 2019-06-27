News More News
Team Preview: Evanston

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Evanston Wildkits here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position

Quadre Nicholson

RB

Quinton Ivory

OL

Zach Myers

OL

Connor Groff

OL
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position

Darius Hunt

DB

Quinton Hamilton

LB

Zach Myers

DL

Quintin Ivory

DL
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

DeVaughn Bell

WR/DB/QB

Judel Vilus

LB/RB

Peter Braithwaite

WR/DB

Zach Henderson

WR

Sean Cruz

QB

Sebastian Cheeks

LB

School: Evanston

Mascot: Wildkits

Conference: Central Suburban South Conference

Team Twitter: @ETHSSports

Head Coach: Mike Burzawa

Assistant Coaches: Eddie Conley, Ryan Healy, Grant Nemeth, Mike Partipilo, Sean Hopson, Phil Partipilo, Kyle Gessert, Brent Nance, Leonard Garron

2018 results: 7-3 (3-2) Central Suburban South Conference. The Wildkits made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Edwardsville in opening round action.

2019 Evanston Wildkits schedule

1. St. Pat's at ETHS

2. ETHS at Lincoln Way West

3. ETHS at Palatine

4. Fremd at ETHS

5. Glenbrook North at ETHS

6. ETHS at Maine South

7. New Trier at ETHS

8. ETHS at Niles West

9. Glenbrook South at ETHS

2019 Evanston Wildkits Summer/7on7 plans

Chicago Bears 11-on Camp @ Maine South on June 22

CSL 7 on 7 July 9 @ Maine West

June 26 & July 10 @ ETHS

July 15- Chicago Bears/ Gatorade Camp @ Lake Forest

July 23rd- Team Camp @ Monmouth College

Did you know....that Evanston has been to the IHSA state football playoffs in 8 out of the last 9 seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}