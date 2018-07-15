Ticker
Team Preview: Glenbard East

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Glenbard East Rams here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Qzmgblbgnw4bffgwie6t

School: Glenbard East

Mascot: Rams

Conference: Upstate 8 Conference

Twitter: @RamFBHC

Head Coach: John Walters

Assistant Coaches: Varsity: Kevin Kane (RB), Tony Bartolotta (OL), Joe Cristina (WR), Jim Walker (DL), Tiff Hamilton (DL), Jeff Cherry (LB), Maurice Mason (OLB), Dennis Lueck (DB), Matt Lahey (DB), Bruce Fisher (Def asst)

2017 results: 3-6 (3-2) Upstate 8 Valley Conference. The Rams failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Glenbard East Rams schedule

8/24--Elgin (H)

8/31--Bartlett (A)

9/7--West Chicago (H)

9/14--West Aurora (H)

9/22--South Elgin (A)

9/28--East Aurora (A)

10/5--Stremwood (H)

10/12--Glenbard South (A)

10/19--Elgin Larkin (A)

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brett Bushka

QB

2019

5-foot-10

185

Jeremy Johnson

WR

2019

6-foot-0

180

Ben Pham

OL

2019

6-foot-0

230

Nick Andrews

OC

2019

5-foot-10

230

Connor Peterson

OG

2020

5-foot-11

250

Dylan Marin

OT

2019

6-foot-0

300
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jesus Lopez

DT

2019

5-foot-11

230

Ruben Ramirez

DT

2019

5-foot-10

240

Anthony Shockey

ILB

2019

6-foot-1

220

Jake Baka

OLB

2019

6-foot-0

190

Josh Landolina

ILB

2019

5-foot-11

175

Nehemiah Jones

CB

2019

6-foot-0

185

Dan Hurtado

S

2019

5-foot-10

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mashar Lewis

WR

2019

5-foot-10

175

Jason Torrevillas

S

2020

5-foot-10

170

Josh Portillo-Vargas

DT

2019

6-foot-0

240

Chris Gockman

DB

2020

6-foot-0

170

Jake Lipson

DE

2020

5-foot-10

180

Jimmy Cotterill

WR

2019

5-foot-10

165

2018 Glenbard East Rams Summer/7on7 plans

Downers Grove South and Line men challenge

Plainfield South

West Aurora Linemen Challnge

Did you know...that Glenbard East has made the IHSA state football playoff field just once in school history (1999)?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Glenbard East Rams? It's been a struggle for the Rams and head coach John Walters, yet look a bit harder and could this team be ready for a potential playoff season in 2018? Glenbard East brings back several returning starters including several multi-year starters as well. Also the 2017 Rams started off the season with an 0-5 record yet won 3 out of it's last four games to end the season. Glenbard East 6 losses in 2017 all came to state playoff teams. With the revised Upstate 8 conference in place, the Glenbard East schedule is no question much more favorable this season.

Keep an Eye on: Glenbard East senior QB Brett Bushka. Bushka is one os several multi-year starters back in the fold again this fall for the Rams. Bushka will be asked to help generate and run a multi-faceted offensive attack this season for the Rams.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Glenbard East Rams? 6-3/5-4

