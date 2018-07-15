EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Glenbard East Rams here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

Did you know.. .that Glenbard East has made the IHSA state football playoff field just once in school history (1999)?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Glenbard East Rams? It's been a struggle for the Rams and head coach John Walters, yet look a bit harder and could this team be ready for a potential playoff season in 2018? Glenbard East brings back several returning starters including several multi-year starters as well. Also the 2017 Rams started off the season with an 0-5 record yet won 3 out of it's last four games to end the season. Glenbard East 6 losses in 2017 all came to state playoff teams. With the revised Upstate 8 conference in place, the Glenbard East schedule is no question much more favorable this season.

Keep an Eye on: Glenbard East senior QB Brett Bushka. Bushka is one os several multi-year starters back in the fold again this fall for the Rams. Bushka will be asked to help generate and run a multi-faceted offensive attack this season for the Rams.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Glenbard East Rams? 6-3/5-4