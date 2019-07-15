Team Preview: Grayslake Central
For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Grayslake Central
Mascot: Rams
Conference: Northern Lake County Conference
Team Twitter: @gridironrams
Head Coach: Mike Maloney
Assistant Coaches: Jason Newburger - Offensive Coordinator Ben Ault - Defensive Coordinator Matt Bridges Jon Gurchak Matt Benoit Al Arden Brent Pitt Ron Garbett Dave Aklinski Tommie Long Alek Escudero Jim O'Malley
2018 results: 2-7 (2-5) Northern Lake County Conference. The Rams failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Grayslake Central Rams schedule
8/30/19 7:30 PM @ Vernon Hills
09/06/19 7:15 PM vs. Mundelein
09/13/19 7:15 PM @ Wauconda
09/20/19 7:15 PM vs. Grant
09/27/19 7:15 PM @ Round Lake High School
10/04/19 7:15 PM @ Antioch Community High
10/11/19 7:15 PM vs.Lakes Community High
10/18/19 7:15 PM @ North Chicago
10/25/19 7:15 PM vs.Grayslake North
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ethan Richardson
|
ATH
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Maurice Edwards
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Brendan Veenstra
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Jon Poprawski
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Brad Burns
|
NT
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Jonas Sjodin
|
RB/Slot
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Chase James
|
OL/DL
|
2022
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|
Jake Berry
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Payton Walgand
|
RB/LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Joey Jens
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Colin O'Malley
|
Slot
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
155
2019 Grayslake Central Rams Summer/7on7 plans
Huntley July 12th
Did you know....that Grayslake Central has made the IHSA state football playoff field just twice (2010 and 2011) since the schools split into both Grayslake Central and Grayslake North back in 2006.