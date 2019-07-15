News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 07:12:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Grayslake Central

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Grayslake Central Rams here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Nndic3bqzcl1ohjukfsz

School: Grayslake Central

Mascot: Rams

Conference: Northern Lake County Conference

Team Twitter: @gridironrams

Head Coach: Mike Maloney

Assistant Coaches: Jason Newburger - Offensive Coordinator Ben Ault - Defensive Coordinator Matt Bridges Jon Gurchak Matt Benoit Al Arden Brent Pitt Ron Garbett Dave Aklinski Tommie Long Alek Escudero Jim O'Malley

2018 results: 2-7 (2-5) Northern Lake County Conference. The Rams failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Grayslake Central Rams schedule

8/30/19 7:30 PM @ Vernon Hills

09/06/19 7:15 PM vs. Mundelein

09/13/19 7:15 PM @ Wauconda

09/20/19 7:15 PM vs. Grant

09/27/19 7:15 PM @ Round Lake High School

10/04/19 7:15 PM @ Antioch Community High

10/11/19 7:15 PM vs.Lakes Community High

10/18/19 7:15 PM @ North Chicago

10/25/19 7:15 PM vs.Grayslake North

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ethan Richardson

ATH

2020

5-foot-9

160

Maurice Edwards

RB

2020

6-foot-0

175
Table Name
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brendan Veenstra

S

2020

5-foot-9

160

Jon Poprawski

LB

2020

5-foot-11

190

Brad Burns

NT

2020

6-foot-0

215
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jonas Sjodin

RB/Slot

2021

5-foot-10

175

Chase James

OL/DL

2022

6-foot-3

240

Jake Berry

OL

2020

6-foot-2

210

Payton Walgand

RB/LB

2021

5-foot-10

170

Joey Jens

LB

2021

5-foot-10

175

Colin O'Malley

Slot

2021

5-foot-9

155

2019 Grayslake Central Rams Summer/7on7 plans

Huntley July 12th

Did you know....that Grayslake Central has made the IHSA state football playoff field just twice (2010 and 2011) since the schools split into both Grayslake Central and Grayslake North back in 2006.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}