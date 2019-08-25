News More News
Team Preview: Joliet West

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Joliet West Tigers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Dovh18dfthjci3u0krcv

School: Joliet West

Mascot: Tigers

Conference: Southwest Prairie East Conference

Team Twitter: @jtwestfootball

Head Coach: Bill Lech

Assistant Coaches: Harry Hessling, Seandell Davis, Patrick Lauer, Terry Clarke, Diondrey Hood, Kevin Kusnik, Jeff Peterson, Nick Davis, Peter Nackovic, Dan Tito, and Brett Gould

2018 results: 3-6 (3-6 Southwest Prairie Conference) The Tigers failed to made the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Joliet West Tigers schedule

@ Minooka

vs Oswego

@ Oswego East

vs Yorkville

@ Romeoville

@ Plainfield East

vs Joliet Central

vs Plainfield South

@ Plainfield Central

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Hunter Brooks

OL

2020

6-foot-4

325

Anthony Peterson

OC

2020

6-foot-1

265

Jeromy Kountz

OG

2020

6-foot-2

220

Trent Howland

RB

2021

6-foot-3

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kinsyn Shelby

DB

2020

6-foot-0

165

Jeremy Pullen

DB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Tom Luedke

LB

2020

6-foot-2

220

Josh Escobedo

DL

2020

6-foot-2

240

Da'Narius Poole

DL

2020

5-foot-11

230
Newcomers to Watch 
Name  Position Grad Year

Josh Gautschy

QB

2020

Michael Bates

ATH

2020

Nathan Godar

LB/DB

2020

Nasir Lacey

WR

2021

Sebastian Diaz

DL

2021

Shamar Beauchamp

DL

2021

2019 Joliet West Tigers Summer/7on7 plans

NIU

Did you know....that Joliet West has never advanced past the second round of the IHSA state playoffs in school history? The Tigers best finish in school history came in 1993 and 1994 (as the combined Joliet Township program with Joliet Central) and West lost in the second round in both seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}