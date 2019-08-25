Team Preview: Joliet West
School: Joliet West
Mascot: Tigers
Conference: Southwest Prairie East Conference
Team Twitter: @jtwestfootball
Head Coach: Bill Lech
Assistant Coaches: Harry Hessling, Seandell Davis, Patrick Lauer, Terry Clarke, Diondrey Hood, Kevin Kusnik, Jeff Peterson, Nick Davis, Peter Nackovic, Dan Tito, and Brett Gould
2018 results: 3-6 (3-6 Southwest Prairie Conference) The Tigers failed to made the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Joliet West Tigers schedule
@ Minooka
vs Oswego
@ Oswego East
vs Yorkville
@ Romeoville
@ Plainfield East
vs Joliet Central
vs Plainfield South
@ Plainfield Central
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Hunter Brooks
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
325
|
Anthony Peterson
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
265
|
Jeromy Kountz
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Trent Howland
|
RB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Kinsyn Shelby
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Jeremy Pullen
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Tom Luedke
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Josh Escobedo
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
240
|
Da'Narius Poole
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
230
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Josh Gautschy
|
QB
|
2020
|
Michael Bates
|
ATH
|
2020
|
Nathan Godar
|
LB/DB
|
2020
|
Nasir Lacey
|
WR
|
2021
|
Sebastian Diaz
|
DL
|
2021
|
Shamar Beauchamp
|
DL
|
2021
2019 Joliet West Tigers Summer/7on7 plans
NIU
Did you know....that Joliet West has never advanced past the second round of the IHSA state playoffs in school history? The Tigers best finish in school history came in 1993 and 1994 (as the combined Joliet Township program with Joliet Central) and West lost in the second round in both seasons.