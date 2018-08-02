Team Preview: Kenwood
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Kenwood Academy
Mascot: Broncos
Conference: CPL Illini Prairie State Conference
Twitter:
Head Coach: Sinque Turner
Assistant Coaches: Fidel George OC/RB Maurice Mcclinton DL Jewel Turner Conditioning Billy Survillion WR Lorenzo Brooks MISC. Kevin Burage QB Lawrence Rodgers OL
2017 results: 3-6 (2-3) CPL Illini Prairie State Conference. The Broncos failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Kenwood Academy Broncos schedule
@ Fenwick
@ Lincoln Park @ Lane Stadium
@ Lindblom
vs Steinmetz @ Gately
@ Back of the Yards
vs Mather @ Gately
vs Clark @ Gately
@ Schruz @ Lane Stadium
vs Payton prep @ Gately
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mark Aitken
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Denzel Stephens
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Erron Gibson
|
OC
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
300
|
Gregory Kemp
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
205
|
Mark Aitken
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Gregory Kemp
|
MLB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
205
|
Amari Brooks
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Michael Harris
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Jackson Charleston-Perris
|
DT/OG
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
300
|
Joshua Little
|
OLB/TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Donald Dillon
|
FS
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Jaleel Payne
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
150
|
Myles Moo Young
|
CB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Dante Reynolds
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
170
2018 Kenwood Academy Broncoss Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Kenwood has made the IHSA state football playoff field in just two seasons (1986/2015) in school history.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Kenwood Academy Broncos? Kenwood Academy and head coach Sinque Turner is looking to improve this fall from last season's 3-6 record. The Broncos will look towards a more experienced team on both sides of the football (4 offense 4 defense) along with a deep group of underclassmen names on the rise.
Keep an Eye on: Kenwood Academy senior WR/DB Mark Aitken. Aitken, who is already verbally committed to NIU is easily one of the top players in the Chicago Public League and an impact player in all three phases.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Kenwood Academy Broncos? 5-4