Team Preview: Kenwood

Tim OHalloran
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Kenwood Academy Broncos here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Kenwood Academy

Mascot: Broncos

Conference: CPL Illini Prairie State Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Sinque Turner

Assistant Coaches: Fidel George OC/RB Maurice Mcclinton DL Jewel Turner Conditioning Billy Survillion WR Lorenzo Brooks MISC. Kevin Burage QB Lawrence Rodgers OL

2017 results: 3-6 (2-3) CPL Illini Prairie State Conference. The Broncos failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Kenwood Academy Broncos schedule

@ Fenwick

@ Lincoln Park @ Lane Stadium

@ Lindblom

vs Steinmetz @ Gately

@ Back of the Yards

vs Mather @ Gately

vs Clark @ Gately

@ Schruz @ Lane Stadium

vs Payton prep @ Gately


Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mark Aitken

WR

2019

5-foot-9

170

Denzel Stephens

QB

2019

6-foot-0

175

Erron Gibson

OC

2019

5-foot-11

300

Gregory Kemp

RB

2019

5-foot-10

205
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mark Aitken

DB

2019

5-foot-9

170

Gregory Kemp

MLB

2019

5-foot-10

205

Amari Brooks

DB

2019

5-foot-10

165

Michael Harris

DB

2019

5-foot-10

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jackson Charleston-Perris

DT/OG

2019

6-foot-2

300

Joshua Little

OLB/TE

2020

6-foot-0

180

Donald Dillon

FS

2020

5-foot-10

165

Jaleel Payne

WR

2020

5-foot-11

150

Myles Moo Young

CB

2021

5-foot-11

165

Dante Reynolds

WR

2021

5-foot-11

170

2018 Kenwood Academy Broncoss Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Kenwood has made the IHSA state football playoff field in just two seasons (1986/2015) in school history.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Kenwood Academy Broncos? Kenwood Academy and head coach Sinque Turner is looking to improve this fall from last season's 3-6 record. The Broncos will look towards a more experienced team on both sides of the football (4 offense 4 defense) along with a deep group of underclassmen names on the rise.

Keep an Eye on: Kenwood Academy senior WR/DB Mark Aitken. Aitken, who is already verbally committed to NIU is easily one of the top players in the Chicago Public League and an impact player in all three phases.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Kenwood Academy Broncos? 5-4

{{ article.author_name }}