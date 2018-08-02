EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Kenwood Academy Broncos here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Kenwood has made the IHSA state football playoff field in just two seasons (1986/2015) in school history.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Kenwood Academy Broncos? Kenwood Academy and head coach Sinque Turner is looking to improve this fall from last season's 3-6 record. The Broncos will look towards a more experienced team on both sides of the football (4 offense 4 defense) along with a deep group of underclassmen names on the rise.

Keep an Eye on: Kenwood Academy senior WR/DB Mark Aitken. Aitken, who is already verbally committed to NIU is easily one of the top players in the Chicago Public League and an impact player in all three phases.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Kenwood Academy Broncos? 5-4