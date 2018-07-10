EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lake Park Lancers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Lake Park made the IHSA state playoff field last fall for the first time since the 2009 season? Lake Park also moves over from the DuPage Valley conference this season and joins the new DuKane Conference.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lake Park Lancers? You'll be hard pressed to find a program that has worked harder and had gotten so close to breaking out over the past 5-6 seasons than the Lancers. Lake Park was able to finally break thru in 20-17 and make the state playoffs. So what's next? The Lancers will need to do some considerable reloading this fall with just 5 returning starters back from a season ago. Yet the program has strong numbers and the overall talent level has increased each season, and the Lancers should be a good fit on several levels in the new DuKane conference.

Keep an Eye on: Lake Park senior OL Patrick Panasiuk. Panasiuk, who is the younger brother for former Lake Park standouts Mike and Jacub Panasiuk (both start at Michigan State) has impressive speed and power. Look for Patrick Panasiuk to draw additional offers and recruiting attention this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lake Park Lancers? 5-4/4-5