Team Preview: Lake Park

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lake Park Lancers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Lake Park

Mascot: Lancers

Conference: DuKane Conference

Twitter: @LPCoachRoll

Head Coach: Chris Roll

Assistant Coaches: LB Bill Erzig DC Keith Lukes QB Larry Nawrot OL Jon Binish Special Teams Bob LaMantia DL Bill Modelski Def Asst. Charlie Witt DB Mike Passarella Def Asst. Chris Salerno WR Tom Redlin Kicking Asst. Kevin Johnson DFO Jimmy Kryger Off/Def Consultant Nirmal Patel

2017 results: 5-5 (5-3) DuPage Valley Conference. The Lancers made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Homewood-Flossmoor in opening round action.

2018 Lake Park Lancers schedule

Week 1: DeKalb

Week 2: @ Metea Valley

Week 3: @ Batavia

Week 4: Wheaton North

Week 5: @ St. Charles North

Week 6: Glenbard North

Week 7: @ Wheaton Warrenville-South

Week 8: Geneva

Week 9:@ St. Charles East

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

David Harwick-Kirkpatrick

RB

2019

Patrick Panasiuk

OL

2019
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Isaac Moore

DL

2019

Kyle Holliday

DL

2019

Nathan Reid

S

2019
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Jordan Colon

RB/Slot

2020

Mason Riser

LB/S/WR

2019

Max Kaiser

LB

2019

Sean Cox

LB

2019

2018 Lake Park Lancers Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Lake Park made the IHSA state playoff field last fall for the first time since the 2009 season? Lake Park also moves over from the DuPage Valley conference this season and joins the new DuKane Conference.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lake Park Lancers? You'll be hard pressed to find a program that has worked harder and had gotten so close to breaking out over the past 5-6 seasons than the Lancers. Lake Park was able to finally break thru in 20-17 and make the state playoffs. So what's next? The Lancers will need to do some considerable reloading this fall with just 5 returning starters back from a season ago. Yet the program has strong numbers and the overall talent level has increased each season, and the Lancers should be a good fit on several levels in the new DuKane conference.

Keep an Eye on: Lake Park senior OL Patrick Panasiuk. Panasiuk, who is the younger brother for former Lake Park standouts Mike and Jacub Panasiuk (both start at Michigan State) has impressive speed and power. Look for Patrick Panasiuk to draw additional offers and recruiting attention this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lake Park Lancers? 5-4/4-5

