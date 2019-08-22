News More News
Team Preview: Lake Park

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Lake Park Lancers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Lake Park

Mascot: Lancers

Conference: Dukane Conference

Head Coach: Chris Roll

Assistant Coaches: Keith Lukes, Jon Busch, Jon Binish, Antonio Shenault, Tom Redlin, Pierre Burnett, Vince Raimondi, Bill Erzig, Jimmy Kryger, Bob LaMantis, Charlie Witt, Chris Casaccio, Kevin Johnson, Nirmal Patel

2018 results: 2-7 (1-6 Dukane Conference) The Lancers failed to made the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Lake Park Lancers schedule

Week 1 - @ DeKalb

Week 2 - vs. Metea Valley

Week 3 - vs Batavia

Week 4 - @ Wheaton North

Week 5 - vs St. Charles North

Week 6 - @ Glenbard North

Week 7 - vs Wheaton South

Week 8 - @ Geneva

Week 9 - vs. St. Charles East

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Jordon Colon

RB

2020

Nathaneal Merchant

QB

2021

Anthony Owen

OL

2020

Aiden Denman

OL

2020

Victor Rodriguez

OL

2020

Armoni Gilford

WR

2020

Nico Romano

WR

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Ryan Schleimer

DL

2020

Anthony Beacom

LB

2020

Ryan Zaprkzika

DB

2020
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Alex Fitzpatrick

WR

2021

Bryce Koch

TE

2020

Anthony Tiritilli-Roberts

DT

2020

Jeremy Segreti

DB

2020

2019 Lake Park Lancers Summer/7on7 plans

Did you know....that Lake Park best finish in school history came in 2003 as the Lancers lost to Maine South 56-30 in the Class 8A semifinal round.

