Team Preview: Lake Park
School: Lake Park
Mascot: Lancers
Conference: Dukane Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Chris Roll
Assistant Coaches: Keith Lukes, Jon Busch, Jon Binish, Antonio Shenault, Tom Redlin, Pierre Burnett, Vince Raimondi, Bill Erzig, Jimmy Kryger, Bob LaMantis, Charlie Witt, Chris Casaccio, Kevin Johnson, Nirmal Patel
2018 results: 2-7 (1-6 Dukane Conference) The Lancers failed to made the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Lake Park Lancers schedule
Week 1 - @ DeKalb
Week 2 - vs. Metea Valley
Week 3 - vs Batavia
Week 4 - @ Wheaton North
Week 5 - vs St. Charles North
Week 6 - @ Glenbard North
Week 7 - vs Wheaton South
Week 8 - @ Geneva
Week 9 - vs. St. Charles East
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Jordon Colon
|
RB
|
2020
|
Nathaneal Merchant
|
QB
|
2021
|
Anthony Owen
|
OL
|
2020
|
Aiden Denman
|
OL
|
2020
|
Victor Rodriguez
|
OL
|
2020
|
Armoni Gilford
|
WR
|
2020
|
Nico Romano
|
WR
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Ryan Schleimer
|
DL
|
2020
|
Anthony Beacom
|
LB
|
2020
|
Ryan Zaprkzika
|
DB
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Alex Fitzpatrick
|
WR
|
2021
|
Bryce Koch
|
TE
|
2020
|
Anthony Tiritilli-Roberts
|
DT
|
2020
|
Jeremy Segreti
|
DB
|
2020
2019 Lake Park Lancers Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Lake Park best finish in school history came in 2003 as the Lancers lost to Maine South 56-30 in the Class 8A semifinal round.