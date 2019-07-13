Team Preview: Lawrenceville
School: Lawrenceville
Mascot: Indians
Conference: Little Illini Conference
Head Coach: Travis Reider
Assistant Coaches: Lonnie Schultz Chad Greene Max Loeb Cory Joergens Chet Lewis
2018 results: 0-9 (0-8) Little Illini Conference. The Indians failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Lawrenceville Indians schedule
@ Marshall
@ Richland County
vs Paris
@ Newton
vs Flora
vs Casey-Westfield
@ Robinson
vs Red Hill
@ Wesclin
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Blayne Winningham
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
185
|
Brenyn Winningham
|
QB
|
2022
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Ryan Schultz
|
TE
|
2022
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Christian Beamon
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Brayden Sherman
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Jayden Miller
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
240
|
Brian Lyczkowski
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Skyler Tewell
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Dayman Parkman
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Lathan Chisolm
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Blayne Winningham
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
185
|
Brayden Sherman
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Christian Beamon
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Ryan Schultz
|
DE
|
2022
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Brian Lyczkowski
|
DE
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Cale Powell
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
Jordan Jones
|
WR/LB
|
2020
|
Eli Ivers
|
WR/DB
|
2020
2019 Lawrenceville Indians Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know....that new Lawrence head coach Travis Reider comes from Oblong. Reider led Oblong to the IHSA state playoffs in 2012 and 2016 and those were Oblong's only IHSA state playoff appearances in school history..