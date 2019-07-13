News More News
Team Preview: Lawrenceville

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Lawrenceville

Mascot: Indians

Conference: Little Illini Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Travis Reider

Assistant Coaches: Lonnie Schultz Chad Greene Max Loeb Cory Joergens Chet Lewis

2018 results: 0-9 (0-8) Little Illini Conference. The Indians failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Lawrenceville Indians schedule

@ Marshall

@ Richland County

vs Paris

@ Newton

vs Flora

vs Casey-Westfield

@ Robinson

vs Red Hill

@ Wesclin

Table Name
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Blayne Winningham

WR

2020

6-foot-3

185

Brenyn Winningham

QB

2022

6-foot-0

190

Ryan Schultz

TE

2022

6-foot-2

220

Christian Beamon

RB

2020

6-foot-0

215

Brayden Sherman

OL

2021

6-foot-0

240

Jayden Miller

OL

2021

6-foot-1

240

Brian Lyczkowski

OL

2020

5-foot-11

200
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Skyler Tewell

DB

2020

5-foot-11

160

Dayman Parkman

LB

2020

6-foot-1

185

Lathan Chisolm

DB

2020

5-foot-10

165

Blayne Winningham

DB

2020

6-foot-3

185

Brayden Sherman

LB

2021

6-foot-0

240

Christian Beamon

LB

2020

6-foot-0

215

Ryan Schultz

DE

2022

6-foot-4

220

Brian Lyczkowski

DE

2020

5-foot-11

200
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position  Grad Year

Cale Powell

WR/DB

2020

Jordan Jones

WR/LB

2020

Eli Ivers

WR/DB

2020

2019 Lawrenceville Indians Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know....that new Lawrence head coach Travis Reider comes from Oblong. Reider led Oblong to the IHSA state playoffs in 2012 and 2016 and those were Oblong's only IHSA state playoff appearances in school history..

