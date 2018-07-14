EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lincoln Park Lions here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

7v7 vs Chicago Payton Did you know.. .that Lincoln Park has made the IHSA state playoff field for the past four seasons? Lincoln Park will also move "up" to the Illini Land of Lincoln conference this fall from the Chicago Big Shoulders conference.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lincoln Park Lions? The Lions and head coach Vince Defrancesco has done a terrific job since taking the Lincoln Park program over three years ago. However, the Lions will also get it's biggest challenge starting this season in the CPL Illini division. If the Lions can develop some fresh faces on offense they have a chance to again compete for an IHSA state playoff spot.

Keep an Eye on: Lincoln Park senior RB/LB Dane Romberger. Romberger, who was an all conference player last fall for the Lions will be asked again to play on both sides of the football in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lincoln Park Lions? 5-4/4-5