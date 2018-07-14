Ticker
Team Preview: Lincoln Park

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lincoln Park Lions here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ctxnan95x4djylvh0q9d

School: Lincoln Park

Mascot: Lions

Conference: CPL Illini Land of Lincoln

Twitter: @lplions

Head Coach: Vince Defrancesco

Assistant Coaches: Steve Karoff Grant Magnuson Tyler Clark Brandon Randolph Alex Green Tom Dellota

2017 results: 8-2 (7-0) CPL Chicago Big Shoulders Conference. The Lions made the IHSA Class 7A playoff field and lost to Alton in opening round action.

2018 Lincoln Park Lions schedule

Week 1 @ ITW Speer

Week 2 vs Kenwood

Week 3 vs Hubbard

Week 4 @ Phillips

Week 5 vs Lane

Week 6 vs Taft

Week 7 vs Westinghouse (Homecoming)

Week 8 vs Al Raby

Week 9 vs Morgan Park

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Dane Romberger

WR

2019

6-foot-3

200

Awudy "Dee" Habib

RB

2019

5-foot-9

170

Shelby Ross

OL

2019

6-foot-2

250
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jalen Jenkins

DB

2019

5-foot-11

175

Jeremiah Rials

DB

2020

5-foot-8

165

Scott Waterfield

DB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Awudy "Dee" Habib

DB

2019

5-foot-9

170

Dane Romberger

LB

2019

6-foot-3

200

Marlik Caston

DL

2019

5-foot-11

240

Josephat Tamatekou

DL

2019

6-foot-6

240
Newcomers to Watch
Name Height Weight

Shawn Samuels

6-foot-0

195

Justyn Samuels

6-foot-0

200

Ethan Jones

5-foot-10

205

Demarrea Fox

6-foot-0

260

Brad Anguh

6-foot-2

233

Xavier Brown

6-foot-4

240

2018 Lincoln Park Lions Summer/7on7 plans

CSL vs MSL 7v7

Deerfield 7v7

7v7 vs Chicago Payton
Did you know...that Lincoln Park has made the IHSA state playoff field for the past four seasons? Lincoln Park will also move "up" to the Illini Land of Lincoln conference this fall from the Chicago Big Shoulders conference.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lincoln Park Lions? The Lions and head coach Vince Defrancesco has done a terrific job since taking the Lincoln Park program over three years ago. However, the Lions will also get it's biggest challenge starting this season in the CPL Illini division. If the Lions can develop some fresh faces on offense they have a chance to again compete for an IHSA state playoff spot.

Keep an Eye on: Lincoln Park senior RB/LB Dane Romberger. Romberger, who was an all conference player last fall for the Lions will be asked again to play on both sides of the football in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lincoln Park Lions? 5-4/4-5

{{ article.author_name }}