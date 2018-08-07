EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lincoln-Way East Griffins here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

2017 results: 14-0 (7-0) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Griffins made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Joliet West, St. Charles East, Oswego, Maine South and Loyola to capture the 2017 Class 8A state title.

Did you know.. .that Lincoln-Way East has been playing varsity football since 2001...and that the Griffins have never not made the IHSA state football playoff field in school history.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lincoln-Way East Griffins? The Griffins captured the 2017 Class 8A state championship in dominating fashion and despite heavy graduation losses don't expect this program to crop off much in 2018. East and head coach Rob Zvonar always has talent and tremendous depth and fully expect the Griffins to again be a mnajor contender for the state title in 8A.

Keep an Eye on: Lincoln-Way East junior wide receiver /running back AJ Henning. Henning, who is already touting Power 5 scholarship offers from across the county is an electric playmaker who is a true threat every time he touches the football in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lincoln-Way East Griffins? 9-0/8-1