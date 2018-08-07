Ticker
Team Preview: Lincoln-Way East

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lincoln-Way East Griffins here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Lincoln-Way East

Mascot: Griffins

Conference: Southwest Suburban Conference

Twitter: @LWEastAthletics

Head Coach: Rob Zvonar

Assistant Coaches: Joel Pallissard, Dale Augustine, Ed Lefevour, Lance Logan, Tom Grogan, Anthony Pignatiello, Wilber Milhouse, Jeremy Vestal, Matt Nelson, Matt Mrozek, Matt Mrozek, Jake Aleck, Tom Lynch, Mike Sazama

2017 results: 14-0 (7-0) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Griffins made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Joliet West, St. Charles East, Oswego, Maine South and Loyola to capture the 2017 Class 8A state title.

2018 Lincoln-Way East Griffins schedule

Aug 24 7:00 A Crete (C.-Monee)

Aug 31 7:00 H Naperville (Central)

Sep 7 7:00 H Tinley Park (Andrew)

Sep 14 7:30 A Orland Park (Sandburg)

Sep 21 7:00 H New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)

Sep 28 7:00 H Flossmoor (Homewood-Flosmoor)

Oct 5 7:30 A Lockport (Twp.)

Oct 11 Thursday 7:00 A South Holland (Thornwood)

Oct 19 7:00 H Bolingbrook

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

AJ Henning

WR/RB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Brian Ciciura

OL

2019

6-foot-3

255

Dane Eggert

OL

2019

6-foot-3

270

Anthony Sottosanto

OL

2019

6-foot-2

260
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mike Manning

DB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Dan Scianna

LB

2019

5-foot-11

195

Gus Christiansen

LB

2019

5-foot-5

165

Dylan Shelton

DL

2019

6-foot-0

220
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jake Baltz

QB

2019

6-foot-5

190

Matt Judd

WR

2019

6-foot-2

200

Jackson Ritter

WR

2019

6-foot-3

185

Jake Tomazak

DB

2019

5-foot-10

165

Mick Stewart

DL

2019

6-foot-2

215

Adrian Wilson

DE

2020

6-foot-4

230

Jordan Corbett

RB

2019

5-foot-8

185

Jamal Johnson

WR/RB

2021

5-foot-9

170

2018 Lincoln-Way East Griffins Summer/7on7 plans

Naperville North, Richards, WWS, Downers Grove South, LWE

Did you know...that Lincoln-Way East has been playing varsity football since 2001...and that the Griffins have never not made the IHSA state football playoff field in school history.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lincoln-Way East Griffins? The Griffins captured the 2017 Class 8A state championship in dominating fashion and despite heavy graduation losses don't expect this program to crop off much in 2018. East and head coach Rob Zvonar always has talent and tremendous depth and fully expect the Griffins to again be a mnajor contender for the state title in 8A.

Keep an Eye on: Lincoln-Way East junior wide receiver /running back AJ Henning. Henning, who is already touting Power 5 scholarship offers from across the county is an electric playmaker who is a true threat every time he touches the football in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lincoln-Way East Griffins? 9-0/8-1

{{ article.author_name }}