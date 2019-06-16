News More News
Team Preview: Mercer County

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Mercer County Golden Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Seth Speaker

QB

2020

6-foot-1

160

Kaden Smet

OT

2020

6-foot-1

220

Brady Esp

OG

2021

5-foot-9

265

Trace Seefeld

OG

2021

5-foot-10

235

Gage Welch

OT

2020

5-foot-9

180

Matt Gray

TE

2021

6-foot-2

180

Trey Essig

WR

2020

5-foot-10

160
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Daniel Beattle

DE

2020

6-foot-0

185

Noah Miller

NG

2020

5-foot-8

145

Jared Cheline

DT

2022

6-foot-6

285

Seth Crawley

DE

2020

6-foot-2

185

Matt Gray

LB

2021

6-foot-2

180

Trey Essig

DB

2020

5-foot-10

160

Tristan Essig

DB

2020

5-foot-10

150

Seth Speaker

DB

2020

6-foot-1

160
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tyler Bridgeford

FB/LB

2021

5-foot-10

185

Raven Gutierrez

RB/LB

2021

5-foot-9

170

Jayke Hedrick

OL/DL

2021

5-foot-9

200

Ryan Rillie

RB/LB

2022

5-foot-10

165
Mnosfm1xgebwe1vcp6dx

School: Mercer County

Mascot: Golden Eagles

Conference: Lincoln Trail

Team Twitter: @mcgefootball

Head Coach: Andrew Hofer

Assistant Coaches:

2018 results: 5-5 (4-3) Lincoln Trail Conference. The Golden Eagles made the 2018 Class 2A state playoff field and lost to Illini West in opening round action.

2019 Mercer County Golden Eagles schedule

8/30 @ Knoxville 7PM

9/6 VS Elmwood Brimfield 7PM

9/13 VS Stark County 7PM

9/20 @ Annawan Wethersfield 7PM

9/27 @ Ridgewood 7PM

10/4 VS Biggsville West Central 7PM

10/11 VS Monmouth United 7PM

10/18 VS Princeville 7PM

10/25 @ Mid County 7PM

2019 Mercer County Golden Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

7/20 Maroa Tournament

7/27 Washington Tournament

Did you know...that Mercer County won the 2012 Class 2A state title as a combined program which happened in 2009 when Aledo High School and Westmer High merged to form Mercer County High School in Aledo.

