Team Preview: Mercer County
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Mercer County Golden Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Seth Speaker
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
160
|
Kaden Smet
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Brady Esp
|
OG
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
265
|
Trace Seefeld
|
OG
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
235
|
Gage Welch
|
OT
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
180
|
Matt Gray
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Trey Essig
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Daniel Beattle
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Noah Miller
|
NG
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
145
|
Jared Cheline
|
DT
|
2022
|
6-foot-6
|
285
|
Seth Crawley
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Matt Gray
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Trey Essig
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Tristan Essig
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
150
|
Seth Speaker
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyler Bridgeford
|
FB/LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Raven Gutierrez
|
RB/LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Jayke Hedrick
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
200
|
Ryan Rillie
|
RB/LB
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
165
School: Mercer County
Mascot: Golden Eagles
Conference: Lincoln Trail
Team Twitter: @mcgefootball
Head Coach: Andrew Hofer
Assistant Coaches:
2018 results: 5-5 (4-3) Lincoln Trail Conference. The Golden Eagles made the 2018 Class 2A state playoff field and lost to Illini West in opening round action.
2019 Mercer County Golden Eagles schedule
8/30 @ Knoxville 7PM
9/6 VS Elmwood Brimfield 7PM
9/13 VS Stark County 7PM
9/20 @ Annawan Wethersfield 7PM
9/27 @ Ridgewood 7PM
10/4 VS Biggsville West Central 7PM
10/11 VS Monmouth United 7PM
10/18 VS Princeville 7PM
10/25 @ Mid County 7PM
2019 Mercer County Golden Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
7/20 Maroa Tournament
7/27 Washington Tournament
Did you know...that Mercer County won the 2012 Class 2A state title as a combined program which happened in 2009 when Aledo High School and Westmer High merged to form Mercer County High School in Aledo.