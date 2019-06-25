Team Preview: Metamora
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Metamora Redbirds here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Luke Vogel
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
230
|
Zach Poston
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Tyler Fries
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Hunter Kasan
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
225
|
Ryne Begole
|
Slot
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
Ryne Begole
|
OLB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|
Austin Robertson
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
250
|
Tyler Fries
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Vinnie Querclagrossa
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|Name
|
Joe Cardin
|
Connor Willerton
|
TJ Reising
|
Garrett Taylor
School: Metamora
Mascot: Redbirds
Conference: Mid Illini Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Pat Ryan
Assistant Coaches: Nick Delinski, Jared Grebner, Jeff Herring, Ryan Otto, Jim Kasap, Steve Kiesewetter, Curt Ryan, Kody Kanaga, Caleb TerBush , Jackson Ryan
2018 results: 8-2 (6-1) Mid Illini Conference. The Redbirds made the 2018 Class 5A IHSA state football playoff field and lost to Joliet Catholic in opening round action.
2019 Metamora Redbirds schedule
8/30 vs Champaign Central
9/6 @ Rock Island
9/13 vs East Peoria
9/20 @ Limestone
9/27 vs Dunlap
10/4 @ Morton
10/11 vs Pekin
10/18 @ Washington
10/25 @ Canton
2019 Metamora Redbirds Summer/7on7 plans
NIU, Byron
Did you know....that Metamora head coach Pat Ryan has posted a 228-55 overall record in his 24 seasons as the Redbirds head coach. Ryan has also led Metamora to the IHSA state football titles in 2007 and 2009 while finishing second in state in 1996/1997/1999/2000 and 2008.