News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 06:38:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Metamora

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Metamora Redbirds here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

R2cmnqzbzmtecsgj7yrj
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Luke Vogel

OG

2020

6-foot-2

230

Zach Poston

RB

2021

5-foot-11

170

Tyler Fries

OG

2020

6-foot-0

215

Hunter Kasan

TE

2020

6-foot-4

225

Ryne Begole

Slot

2021

6-foot-3

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ryne Begole

OLB

2021

6-foot-3

195

Austin Robertson

DL

2020

6-foot-2

250

Tyler Fries

DL

2020

6-foot-0

215

Vinnie Querclagrossa

OLB

2020

6-foot-2

190
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Joe Cardin

Connor Willerton

TJ Reising

Garrett Taylor

School: Metamora

Mascot: Redbirds

Conference: Mid Illini Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Pat Ryan

Assistant Coaches: Nick Delinski, Jared Grebner, Jeff Herring, Ryan Otto, Jim Kasap, Steve Kiesewetter, Curt Ryan, Kody Kanaga, Caleb TerBush , Jackson Ryan

2018 results: 8-2 (6-1) Mid Illini Conference. The Redbirds made the 2018 Class 5A IHSA state football playoff field and lost to Joliet Catholic in opening round action.

2019 Metamora Redbirds schedule

8/30 vs Champaign Central

9/6 @ Rock Island

9/13 vs East Peoria

9/20 @ Limestone

9/27 vs Dunlap

10/4 @ Morton

10/11 vs Pekin

10/18 @ Washington

10/25 @ Canton

2019 Metamora Redbirds Summer/7on7 plans

NIU, Byron

Did you know....that Metamora head coach Pat Ryan has posted a 228-55 overall record in his 24 seasons as the Redbirds head coach. Ryan has also led Metamora to the IHSA state football titles in 2007 and 2009 while finishing second in state in 1996/1997/1999/2000 and 2008.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}