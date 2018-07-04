Ticker
Team Preview: Mt. Carmel Ill.

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

J9aqxnolg2fk1cg1fnnj
Photo courtesy of the Mt. Carmel Register
Photo courtesy of the Mt. Carmel Register

School: Mt. Carmel

Mascot: Golden Aces

Conference: Big 8 (Indiana)

Twitter: @GoldenAcesFB

Head Coach: Michael Brewer

Assistant Coaches: Kevin Smith Kyle Buss Aaron Croft Joe Drone Jake Holcomb Logan Crum Matt Militoni Doug McPherson Clif Mobley

2017 results: 4-5 (3-3) Big 8 Conference. The Golden Aces failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Mt. Carmel Golden Aces schedule

@ Harrisburg

@ Mt. Vernon, IN

vs Princeton, IN

@ Richland County (Olney)

vs Washington, IN

@ Jasper, IN

vs Vincennes Lincoln, IN

@ Boonville, IN

vs Mt. Vernon, IL

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Blake Kight

RB

2019

5-foot-10

215

Kaleb Applebey

QB

2021

6-foot-6

205

Elijah Laws

OG

2020

5-foot-11

315

Dalton Farrar

OC

2019

5-foot-11

285

Trent Rafferty

OT

2020

5-foot-11

245

Austin Donnals

OT

2019

5-foot-8

260

Austin Rager

WR

2019

6-foot-3

185

Satchel Patberg

WR

2019

5-foot-11

145

Elliot Laws

OG

2020

5-foot-11

285
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Blake Kight

LB

2019

5-foot-10

215

Ryan Johnson

LB

2019

5-foot-10

185

Dalton Farrar

DE

2019

5-foot-10

215

Trevor Peterson

S

2020

6-foot-0

150

Austin Donnals

DT

2019

5-foot-8

260

Aden Gill

S

2020

5-foot-7

145

Cade Newkirk

LB

2020

5-foot-11

170

2018 Mt. Carmel Golden Aces Summer/7on7 plans

SIU, 7 on 7

Did you know...that Mt. Carmel's home stadium, named Riverview Stadium but is better known as the Snake Pit has been around for over 90 years and remains one of the most unique settings for IHSA football. Make sure to check out the linked story from the Mt. Carmel Register regarding the history of one of Illinois best home stadiums.

