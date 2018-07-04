Team Preview: Mt. Carmel Ill.
School: Mt. Carmel
Mascot: Golden Aces
Conference: Big 8 (Indiana)
Twitter: @GoldenAcesFB
Head Coach: Michael Brewer
Assistant Coaches: Kevin Smith Kyle Buss Aaron Croft Joe Drone Jake Holcomb Logan Crum Matt Militoni Doug McPherson Clif Mobley
2017 results: 4-5 (3-3) Big 8 Conference. The Golden Aces failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Mt. Carmel Golden Aces schedule
@ Harrisburg
@ Mt. Vernon, IN
vs Princeton, IN
@ Richland County (Olney)
vs Washington, IN
@ Jasper, IN
vs Vincennes Lincoln, IN
@ Boonville, IN
vs Mt. Vernon, IL
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Blake Kight
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
215
|
Kaleb Applebey
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-6
|
205
|
Elijah Laws
|
OG
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
315
|
Dalton Farrar
|
OC
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
285
|
Trent Rafferty
|
OT
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
245
|
Austin Donnals
|
OT
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
260
|
Austin Rager
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
185
|
Satchel Patberg
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
145
|
Elliot Laws
|
OG
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
285
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Blake Kight
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
215
|
Ryan Johnson
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Dalton Farrar
|
DE
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
215
|
Trevor Peterson
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
150
|
Austin Donnals
|
DT
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
260
|
Aden Gill
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
145
|
Cade Newkirk
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
170
2018 Mt. Carmel Golden Aces Summer/7on7 plans
SIU, 7 on 7
Did you know...that Mt. Carmel's home stadium, named Riverview Stadium but is better known as the Snake Pit has been around for over 90 years and remains one of the most unique settings for IHSA football. Make sure to check out the linked story from the Mt. Carmel Register regarding the history of one of Illinois best home stadiums.