Team Preview: Mt. Zion

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Orion Chargers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ashton Summers

QB

2021

6-foot-1

175

Sage Davis

RB

2020

6-foot-1

225

Drew London

TE

2021

6-foot-4

215

Bryson Bartels

WR

2021

5-foot-8

150

Jayse Booker

WR

2020

6-foot-1

175

Garrett Marshall

OL

2020

5-foot-8

245

Peyton Moreau

OL

2020

6-foot-1

315
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Braden Highly

DB

2020

6-foot-2

185

Lukas Eagle

DB

2020

5-foot-7

165

Mekhi Adams

DB

2021

6-foot-3

160

Jayse Booker

DB

2020

6-foot-1

175

Drew London

DB

2021

6-foot-4

215

Egan Bender

LB

2020

5-foot-7

190

Jacob May

LB

2020

5-foot-9

200

Peyton Moreau

DL

2020

6-foot-1

315

Aaron Valdez

DL

2020

6-foot-0

200
Newcomer to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Christian Keyhea

WR

2022

5-foot-10

165

School: Mt. Zion

Mascot: Braves

Conference: Apollo Conference

Twitter: @mtz_football

Head Coach: Patrick Etherton

Assistant Coaches: Dan Potempa Mike Poe Mike Demeio Jeff Shumate Garrett Knock Mike Patrick Heath Lane Cody Cannon

2018 results: 6-4 (3-3) Apollo Conference. The Braves made the Class 5A state playoff field and lost to Cahokia in opening round action.

2019 Mt. Zion Braves schedule

• Friday 8/30 Away Highland

• Friday 9/6 Away Dunlap

• Friday 9/13 Home Charleston

• Friday 9/20 Away at Mattoon

• Friday 9/27 Away at Mahomet

• Friday 10/4 Home Taylorville

• Friday 10/11 Away at Lincoln

• Friday 10/18 Home Effingham

• Friday 10/25 Home Triad

2019 Mt. Zion Braves Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7 Every Monday night in July at Mt.Zion with 3 other area team. We have 3 different teams each Monday night.

Did you know....that Mt. Zion has made the IHSA state football playoffs in 4 out of the last 5 seasons.

