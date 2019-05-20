Team Preview: Mt. Zion
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Orion Chargers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ashton Summers
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Sage Davis
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Drew London
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
215
|
Bryson Bartels
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
Jayse Booker
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Garrett Marshall
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
245
|
Peyton Moreau
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
315
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Braden Highly
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Lukas Eagle
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
165
|
Mekhi Adams
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
160
|
Jayse Booker
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Drew London
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
215
|
Egan Bender
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
190
|
Jacob May
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
200
|
Peyton Moreau
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
315
|
Aaron Valdez
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Christian Keyhea
|
WR
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
165
School: Mt. Zion
Mascot: Braves
Conference: Apollo Conference
Twitter: @mtz_football
Head Coach: Patrick Etherton
Assistant Coaches: Dan Potempa Mike Poe Mike Demeio Jeff Shumate Garrett Knock Mike Patrick Heath Lane Cody Cannon
2018 results: 6-4 (3-3) Apollo Conference. The Braves made the Class 5A state playoff field and lost to Cahokia in opening round action.
2019 Mt. Zion Braves schedule
• Friday 8/30 Away Highland
• Friday 9/6 Away Dunlap
• Friday 9/13 Home Charleston
• Friday 9/20 Away at Mattoon
• Friday 9/27 Away at Mahomet
• Friday 10/4 Home Taylorville
• Friday 10/11 Away at Lincoln
• Friday 10/18 Home Effingham
• Friday 10/25 Home Triad
2019 Mt. Zion Braves Summer/7on7 plans
7 on 7 Every Monday night in July at Mt.Zion with 3 other area team. We have 3 different teams each Monday night.
Did you know....that Mt. Zion has made the IHSA state football playoffs in 4 out of the last 5 seasons.