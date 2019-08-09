Team Preview: Naperville Central
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Naperville Central Redhawks here.
School: Naperville Central
Mascot: Redhawks
Conference: Dupage Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @NCRedhawksfb
Head Coach: Mike Stine
Assistant Coaches: Mike Ulreich DC Tim Boecker DB Marty Balle LB Marc Anderson DB Eric Novak DL Adam Pucylowski LB Rick Erickson DL Mike Stine Head Coach/OC Pat Watson OL/Assistant OC Tony Colletti OL Phil Allen H Backs Kofi Hughes WR Josh McLeod WR Joe Denney WR Ryan Clifford RB Chad Bradley QB
2018 results: 7-4 (4-0) Dupage Valley Conference. The Redhawks made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Plainfield South then lost to Marist in second round action.
2019 Naperville Central Redhawks schedule
August 30 @ Hinsdale Central
September 6 Lincoln-Way East
September 13 @ Pickerington Central (Ohio)
September 20 Metea Valley
September 27 Naperville North (@ North Central College)
October 4 @ Neuqua Valley
October 11 @ Waubonsie Valley
October 18 Dekalb
October 25 East St. Louis
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sam Jackson
|
QB/WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Ryan Larkin
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
250
|
Spencer Roehil
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Boaz Turner
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sean Key
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
Jamarri Moore
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Angelo Ecklou
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Jadon Thompson
|
WR
|
2020
|
Reggie Fluerima
|
WR
|
2022
|
Zach Liska
|
DB/LB
|
2020
|
Keon Green
|
WR
|
2021
|
Patrick Grange
|
HB/LB
|
2021
|
Benn Tadd
|
RB
|
2020
|
Michael Wood
|
DB
|
2020
|
Lucas Flemming
|
DB
|
2020
2019 Naperville Central Redhawks Summer/7on7 plans
June 20 Yorkville @ NCHS 11:00
June 25 Benet @ NCHS 11:30
June 28 Red Grange 7 on 7 @ WWS
July 11 Lincoln-Way West @ LWW 5:00
July 16 Hinsdale Central @ HC 11:30
July 19 203/204 Challenge @ NC 6:00
Did you know....that Naperville Central has won IHSA state football titles in 1999 and in 2013. Naperville Central has also been playing high school football since 1910.