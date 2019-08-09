News More News
Team Preview: Naperville Central

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Naperville Central Redhawks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Shygf2dqtvsnjtabxm4i

School: Naperville Central

Mascot: Redhawks

Conference: Dupage Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @NCRedhawksfb

Head Coach: Mike Stine

Assistant Coaches: Mike Ulreich DC Tim Boecker DB Marty Balle LB Marc Anderson DB Eric Novak DL Adam Pucylowski LB Rick Erickson DL Mike Stine Head Coach/OC Pat Watson OL/Assistant OC Tony Colletti OL Phil Allen H Backs Kofi Hughes WR Josh McLeod WR Joe Denney WR Ryan Clifford RB Chad Bradley QB

2018 results: 7-4 (4-0) Dupage Valley Conference. The Redhawks made the Class 8A state playoff field and defeated Plainfield South then lost to Marist in second round action.

2019 Naperville Central Redhawks schedule

August 30 @ Hinsdale Central

September 6 Lincoln-Way East

September 13 @ Pickerington Central (Ohio)

September 20 Metea Valley

September 27 Naperville North (@ North Central College)

October 4 @ Neuqua Valley

October 11 @ Waubonsie Valley

October 18 Dekalb

October 25 East St. Louis

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sam Jackson

QB/WR

2021

5-foot-11

170

Ryan Larkin

OL

2020

6-foot-3

250

Spencer Roehil

OL

2020

6-foot-2

200

Boaz Turner

WR

2020

5-foot-11

185
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sean Key

DE

2020

6-foot-2

215

Jamarri Moore

DB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Angelo Ecklou

DL

2020

5-foot-10

210
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year

Jadon Thompson

WR

2020

Reggie Fluerima

WR

2022

Zach Liska

DB/LB

2020

Keon Green

WR

2021

Patrick Grange

HB/LB

2021

Benn Tadd

RB

2020

Michael Wood

DB

2020

Lucas Flemming

DB

2020

2019 Naperville Central Redhawks Summer/7on7 plans

June 20 Yorkville @ NCHS 11:00

June 25 Benet @ NCHS 11:30

June 28 Red Grange 7 on 7 @ WWS

July 11 Lincoln-Way West @ LWW 5:00

July 16 Hinsdale Central @ HC 11:30

July 19 203/204 Challenge @ NC 6:00

Did you know....that Naperville Central has won IHSA state football titles in 1999 and in 2013. Naperville Central has also been playing high school football since 1910.

