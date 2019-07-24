Team Preview: Naperville North
School: Naperville North
Mascot: Huskies
Conference: DuPage Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @HuskieFB
Head Coach: Sean Drendel
Assistant Coaches: Chris Arthurs Brian Peterson Anthony Silvestri Bill Korosec Jim hess Jeff Bassett Kevin Benages DeSean Brown Nick Salerno Benny Graham Mike O'Connor John Fiore Alex Egan Jeff Miller John Noffke Michael Ellberg Kevin Nalefski Dylan Dugdale Jerry Kedziora Joey Cantu Jason Majchrowski
2018 results: 3-6 (1-3) DuPage Valley Conference. The Huskes failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Naperville North Huskies schedule
Benet
Batavia
@Massilon Perry (OH)
Waubonsie Valley
Naperville Central @NCC
Metea Valley
@Dekalb
Neuqua Valley
@Waubonsie Valley
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Matt Maschmeier
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Jason Gramins
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cole Loebig
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Nico Cegles
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Angel Adorno
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
CJ Kuhter
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
310
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Anthony Gabrione
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Michael Miranda
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Ben Kuefler
|
OL/LS
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Nick Grace
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-5
|
225
|
Ethan Hilgert
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Zeke Williams
|
WR/DB
|
2022
|
6-foot-0
|
175
2019 Naperville North Huskies Summer/7on7 plans
Tuesday nights at NN
WWS
@LWE July 11th
DGS July 13th
NC July 19th
Did you know....that Naperville North head coach Sean Drendel is also an alum of Naperville North. Drendel played for and also coached for Hall of Fame Naperville North coach Larry McKeon.