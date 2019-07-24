News More News
Team Preview: Naperville North

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Naperville North Huskies here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Naperville North

School: Naperville North

Mascot: Huskies

Conference: DuPage Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @HuskieFB

Head Coach: Sean Drendel

Assistant Coaches: Chris Arthurs Brian Peterson Anthony Silvestri Bill Korosec Jim hess Jeff Bassett Kevin Benages DeSean Brown Nick Salerno Benny Graham Mike O'Connor John Fiore Alex Egan Jeff Miller John Noffke Michael Ellberg Kevin Nalefski Dylan Dugdale Jerry Kedziora Joey Cantu Jason Majchrowski

2018 results: 3-6 (1-3) DuPage Valley Conference. The Huskes failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Naperville North Huskies schedule

Benet

Batavia

@Massilon Perry (OH)

Waubonsie Valley

Naperville Central @NCC

Metea Valley

@Dekalb

Neuqua Valley

@Waubonsie Valley

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Matt Maschmeier

WR

2020

6-foot-0

190

Jason Gramins

TE

2020

6-foot-3

210
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cole Loebig

LB

2020

5-foot-11

185

Nico Cegles

DB

2020

6-foot-0

195

Angel Adorno

DB

2020

5-foot-10

170

CJ Kuhter

DT

2020

6-foot-3

310
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Anthony Gabrione

QB

2020

6-foot-2

190

Michael Miranda

DB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Ben Kuefler

OL/LS

2021

6-foot-0

215

Nick Grace

OL

2021

6-foot-5

225

Ethan Hilgert

DL

2021

6-foot-0

225

Zeke Williams

WR/DB

2022

6-foot-0

175

2019 Naperville North Huskies Summer/7on7 plans

Tuesday nights at NN

WWS

@LWE July 11th

DGS July 13th

NC July 19th

Did you know....that Naperville North head coach Sean Drendel is also an alum of Naperville North. Drendel played for and also coached for Hall of Fame Naperville North coach Larry McKeon.

