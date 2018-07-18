EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that Neuqua Valley missed the IHSA state football playoff field fore the first time since 2009.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats? Neuqua Valley missed the state playoffs last year and no question that does not sit well in Wildcat country, starting with head coach Bill Ellinghaus. Look for the Wildcats to rely on a good group of returning starters back in the fold on both sides of the ball along with a very strong underclassmen group added to the roster this summer.

Keep an Eye on: Neuqua Valley senior wide receiver Brandt Stare. Stare, who also was a standout over the past few off seasons for Boom Midwest is a top notch receiver who will be asked to again play a big role in the Wildcats play action passing offense in 2018. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Neuqua Valley Wildcats? 6-3/5-4