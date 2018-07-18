Team Preview: Neuqua Valley
School: Neuqua Valley
Mascot: Wildcats
Conference: DuPage Valley Conference
Twitter: @NVHSFootball
Head Coach: Bill Ellinghaus
Assistant Coaches: Rodney Jones, Jason Berry, J.R. Niklos, Clayton Figi, Joey Michals, Tom Trayser, Tim companey, Jack smilanic, Mike Parton, Billy Ellinghaus, David Ricca,Dominic Pisciteillo, Bill Miller, Jeff Wynne, Nico Vittori
2017 results: 5-4 (4-4) DuPage Valley Conference. The Wildcats failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats schedule
vs Glenbard North
vs Stevenson
@ Waubonsie Valley
@ Normal Community
@ Jacobs
vs Waubonsie Valley
@ Naperville Central
vs Metea Valley
vs Naperville North
2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans
Notre Dame
Red Grange
Naperville Central July 13th
Batavia July 26th
Did you know...that Neuqua Valley missed the IHSA state football playoff field fore the first time since 2009.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats? Neuqua Valley missed the state playoffs last year and no question that does not sit well in Wildcat country, starting with head coach Bill Ellinghaus. Look for the Wildcats to rely on a good group of returning starters back in the fold on both sides of the ball along with a very strong underclassmen group added to the roster this summer.
Keep an Eye on: Neuqua Valley senior wide receiver Brandt Stare. Stare, who also was a standout over the past few off seasons for Boom Midwest is a top notch receiver who will be asked to again play a big role in the Wildcats play action passing offense in 2018. .
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Neuqua Valley Wildcats? 6-3/5-4