Team Preview: Neuqua Valley

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Neuqua Valley

Mascot: Wildcats

Conference: DuPage Valley Conference

Twitter: @NVHSFootball

Head Coach: Bill Ellinghaus

Assistant Coaches: Rodney Jones, Jason Berry, J.R. Niklos, Clayton Figi, Joey Michals, Tom Trayser, Tim companey, Jack smilanic, Mike Parton, Billy Ellinghaus, David Ricca,Dominic Pisciteillo, Bill Miller, Jeff Wynne, Nico Vittori

2017 results: 5-4 (4-4) DuPage Valley Conference. The Wildcats failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats schedule

vs Glenbard North

vs Stevenson

@ Waubonsie Valley

@ Normal Community

@ Jacobs

vs Waubonsie Valley

@ Naperville Central

vs Metea Valley

vs Naperville North


Returning Offensive Starters
Name 

Brandt Stare

Will Chevalier

Patrick Hoffman

Sean Larkin

Jake Bruner
Returning Defensive Starters
Name

Matt Quinn

Kyle Borske

Jacob Karaba

Jacob Boumans

Rudy Dedeaux
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Justin Blazek

JJ Robertson

Matt Appel

Mark Gronkowski

Ben Musielewicz

Kaden Smith

Joey Romano

2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans

Notre Dame

Red Grange

Naperville Central July 13th

Batavia July 26th

Did you know...that Neuqua Valley missed the IHSA state football playoff field fore the first time since 2009.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Neuqua Valley Wildcats? Neuqua Valley missed the state playoffs last year and no question that does not sit well in Wildcat country, starting with head coach Bill Ellinghaus. Look for the Wildcats to rely on a good group of returning starters back in the fold on both sides of the ball along with a very strong underclassmen group added to the roster this summer.

Keep an Eye on: Neuqua Valley senior wide receiver Brandt Stare. Stare, who also was a standout over the past few off seasons for Boom Midwest is a top notch receiver who will be asked to again play a big role in the Wildcats play action passing offense in 2018. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Neuqua Valley Wildcats? 6-3/5-4

