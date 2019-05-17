Team Preview: Orion
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Orion Chargers here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ben Dunlap
|
OC
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Kobe Lieving
|
FB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Cobe Schultz
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Kobe Lieving
|
OLB/DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Ryan Jungwirth
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
150
|
Coby Schultz
|
OLB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
John Foley
|
TE/DE
|
2020
|
Ryan Jungwirth
|
QB
|
2020
|
Zach Riddell
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
Jayson Johnson
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
Quinn Hoftender
|
TE/LB
|
2022
School: Orion
Mascot: Chargers
Conference: Three Rivers Conference (Rock)
Twitter: @Orion_Football
Head Coach: Chip Filler
Assistant Coaches: Mike Matzen, Adam Bohland, Ian Cooper, Hank Belshause, Kramer Matzen
2018 results: 11-1 (6-0) Three Rivers Rock Conference. The Chargers made the 2018 Class 2A state playoff field, defeated Fieldcrest and Rockridge before losing to Eastland Pearl City in the quarterfinal round.
2019 Orion Chargers schedule
@ Monmouth/Roseville
Vs Kewanee
Vs Rockridge
@ Princeton
@ Riverdale
Vs Fulton
@ Sterling Newman
Vs Bureau Valley
@ Morrison
2019 Orion Chargers Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Orion has made the IHSA state quarterfinal round for two straight seasons in 2017 and 2018 under head coach Chip Filler? The Chargers best season in school history was in 2007 losing in the Class 2A IHSA state semifinal round to Dakota.