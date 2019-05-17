News More News
Team Preview: Orion

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Orion Chargers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ben Dunlap

OC

2020

6-foot-1

225

Kobe Lieving

FB

2020

6-foot-0

190

Cobe Schultz

RB

2021

5-foot-9

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kobe Lieving

OLB/DE

2020

6-foot-0

190

Ryan Jungwirth

CB

2020

5-foot-9

150

Coby Schultz

OLB

2021

5-foot-9

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

John Foley

TE/DE

2020

Ryan Jungwirth

QB

2020

Zach Riddell

OL/DL

2021

Jayson Johnson

OL/DL

2021

Quinn Hoftender

TE/LB

2022

School: Orion

Mascot: Chargers

Conference: Three Rivers Conference (Rock)

Twitter: @Orion_Football

Head Coach: Chip Filler

Assistant Coaches: Mike Matzen, Adam Bohland, Ian Cooper, Hank Belshause, Kramer Matzen

2018 results: 11-1 (6-0) Three Rivers Rock Conference. The Chargers made the 2018 Class 2A state playoff field, defeated Fieldcrest and Rockridge before losing to Eastland Pearl City in the quarterfinal round.

2019 Orion Chargers schedule

@ Monmouth/Roseville

Vs Kewanee

Vs Rockridge

@ Princeton

@ Riverdale

Vs Fulton

@ Sterling Newman

Vs Bureau Valley

@ Morrison

2019 Orion Chargers Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Orion has made the IHSA state quarterfinal round for two straight seasons in 2017 and 2018 under head coach Chip Filler? The Chargers best season in school history was in 2007 losing in the Class 2A IHSA state semifinal round to Dakota.

{{ article.author_name }}