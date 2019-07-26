News More News
Team Preview: Plainfield East

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Plainfield East Bengals here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Plainfield East

Mascot: Bengals

Conference: Southwest Prairie (East) Conference

Team Twitter: @bengalsfb

Head Coach: Brad Kunz

Assistant Coaches: Dan Page Adam Oreel Matt Kee Bill Miller Tom Hart Tim Ienich Tyler Sutton Connor Hart

2018 results: 3-6 (3-6) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Bengals failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Plainfield East Bengals schedule

8/30 @ Plainfield North

9/6 West Aurora

9/13 @ Minooka

9/20 Oswego

9/28 @ Plainfield Central

10/4 Joliet West

10/11 @ Plainfield South

10/18 @ Romeoville

10/25 @ Joliet Central

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Javen Mayes

WR

2020

5-foot-11

175

Nick Smith

WR

2020

5-foot-10

185

Zach Barley

OT

2021

6-foot-5

270

Joey McDonough

OG

2020

6-foot-2

235

Taven Washington

RB

2021

6-foot-1

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brian Tape

DB

2020

6-foot-3

190

Isaiah Carson

DL

2021

6-foot-0

240

Brennen Hudson

DB

2020

5-foot-11

185

Dale Dambeck Jr.

LB

2020

6-foot-2

215

Usman Naviwala

LB

2020

5-foot-8

180

Jabrill Sims

DB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Sam Amponsah

LB

2020

6-foot-0

230

James Thompson

DE

2021

6-foot-2

200
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Connor Bright

WR

2021

6-foot-4

190

Kyle Taylor

WR/DB

2021

6-foot-0

180

Brett Winiecki

QB/S

2021

6-foot-1

185

Bryce Jackson

DB

2022

6-foot-1

170

Joey Morgan

QB/ATH

2020

5-foot-9

170

DJ Enriquez

OC

2021

6-foot-0

285

2019 Plainfield East Bengals Summer/7on7 plans

@ Batavia 7/25

@ Batavia 8/01

Did you know....that Plainfield East head coach Brad Kunz led Plano to a 38-23 record in six season and also took Plano to the IHSA state playoffs in five of those seasons.

