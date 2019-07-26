Team Preview: Plainfield East
School: Plainfield East
Mascot: Bengals
Conference: Southwest Prairie (East) Conference
Team Twitter: @bengalsfb
Head Coach: Brad Kunz
Assistant Coaches: Dan Page Adam Oreel Matt Kee Bill Miller Tom Hart Tim Ienich Tyler Sutton Connor Hart
2018 results: 3-6 (3-6) Southwest Prairie Conference. The Bengals failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Plainfield East Bengals schedule
8/30 @ Plainfield North
9/6 West Aurora
9/13 @ Minooka
9/20 Oswego
9/28 @ Plainfield Central
10/4 Joliet West
10/11 @ Plainfield South
10/18 @ Romeoville
10/25 @ Joliet Central
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Javen Mayes
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Nick Smith
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Zach Barley
|
OT
|
2021
|
6-foot-5
|
270
|
Joey McDonough
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
235
|
Taven Washington
|
RB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brian Tape
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
190
|
Isaiah Carson
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Brennen Hudson
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Dale Dambeck Jr.
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
Usman Naviwala
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
180
|
Jabrill Sims
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Sam Amponsah
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
230
|
James Thompson
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Connor Bright
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
190
|
Kyle Taylor
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Brett Winiecki
|
QB/S
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Bryce Jackson
|
DB
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
Joey Morgan
|
QB/ATH
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
DJ Enriquez
|
OC
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
285
2019 Plainfield East Bengals Summer/7on7 plans
@ Batavia 7/25
@ Batavia 8/01
Did you know....that Plainfield East head coach Brad Kunz led Plano to a 38-23 record in six season and also took Plano to the IHSA state playoffs in five of those seasons.