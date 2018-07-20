Team Preview: Plano
School: Plano
Mascot: Reapers
Conference: Interstate 8 Large Conference
Twitter: @reaperfootball
Head Coach: Brad Kunz
Assistant Coaches: Matt Kee Steve Hild Ty Staton Andy Zurales John Chernick Ken Keiner Matt Smith
2017 results: 3-6 (0-5) Interstate Eight Large Conference. The Reapers failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Plano Reapers schedule
08/24/2018 Fri @ ACC A 7:00 PM
08/31/2018 Fri vs. Marengo H 7:00 PM
09/07/2018 Fri vs. Streator H 7:00 PM
09/14/2018 Fri vs. Manteno H 7:00 PM
09/21/2018 Fri @ Coal City A 7:00 PM
09/28/2018 Fri @ Peotone A 7:00 PM
10/05/2018 Fri vs. Sandwich H 7:00 PM
10/12/2018 Fri @ Herscher A 7:00 PM
10/19/2018 Fri vs. Wilmington H 7:00 PM
|
Demetri Coker
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Torry Jackson
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Eli Gonzales
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Dominic Esposito
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
260
|
Ernesto Roseles
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
260
|
Nic Woodhouse
|
TE
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Drew Chernick
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
275
|
Jaden Wynn
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
250
|
Eli Gonzales
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Uriel Rodriguez
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
180
|
Gabriel Rodriguez
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Robert Luckey
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
155
|
Bryson Schmidt
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
Alec Sheehy
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
290
|
Connor Kensel
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Cam Ward
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
260
2018 Plano Reapers Summer/7on7 plans
7/17 @ Kaneland
7/20 @ Geneva
7/25 @ Batavia
Did you know...that Plano has been playing football since 1905?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Plano Reapers? The Reapers missed the IHSA state football playoff field for the first time in 2017 since head coach Brad Kunz took over the Reapers football program back in 2013. Look for Plano to bring back several experienced starters on both sides of the football and to again challenge in the Interstate 8 conference race and beyond this fall.