Team Preview: Plano

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Plano Reapers here.

Zpvro9ezgkwe10ejuyqj

School: Plano

Mascot: Reapers

Conference: Interstate 8 Large Conference

Twitter: @reaperfootball

Head Coach: Brad Kunz

Assistant Coaches: Matt Kee Steve Hild Ty Staton Andy Zurales John Chernick Ken Keiner Matt Smith

2017 results: 3-6 (0-5) Interstate Eight Large Conference. The Reapers failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Plano Reapers schedule

08/24/2018 Fri @ ACC A 7:00 PM

08/31/2018 Fri vs. Marengo H 7:00 PM

09/07/2018 Fri vs. Streator H 7:00 PM

09/14/2018 Fri vs. Manteno H 7:00 PM

09/21/2018 Fri @ Coal City A 7:00 PM

09/28/2018 Fri @ Peotone A 7:00 PM

10/05/2018 Fri vs. Sandwich H 7:00 PM

10/12/2018 Fri @ Herscher A 7:00 PM

10/19/2018 Fri vs. Wilmington H 7:00 PM

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Demetri Coker

RB

2019

5-foot-10

180

Torry Jackson

RB

2019

5-foot-11

185

Eli Gonzales

WR

2019

5-foot-10

180

Dominic Esposito

OL

2019

6-foot-0

260

Ernesto Roseles

OL

2019

5-foot-10

260

Nic Woodhouse

TE

2019

6-foot-1

185
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Drew Chernick

DL

2020

6-foot-3

275

Jaden Wynn

DL

2019

6-foot-0

250

Eli Gonzales

DB

2019

5-foot-10

180

Uriel Rodriguez

S

2020

5-foot-9

180

Gabriel Rodriguez

S

2020

5-foot-9

175

Robert Luckey

DB

2019

5-foot-8

155
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Bryson Schmidt

QB

2019

6-foot-1

170

Alec Sheehy

OL

2020

6-foot-5

290

Connor Kensel

LB

2019

5-foot-11

180

Cam Ward

OL

2020

5-foot-10

260

2018 Plano Reapers Summer/7on7 plans

7/17 @ Kaneland

7/20 @ Geneva

7/25 @ Batavia

Did you know...that Plano has been playing football since 1905?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Plano Reapers? The Reapers missed the IHSA state football playoff field for the first time in 2017 since head coach Brad Kunz took over the Reapers football program back in 2013. Look for Plano to bring back several experienced starters on both sides of the football and to again challenge in the Interstate 8 conference race and beyond this fall.

