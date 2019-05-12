News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-12 07:18:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Pontiac

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Pontiac Indians here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Plqdodjafudnvslbslov
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Peyton Cramer

TE

2020

6-foot-1

190

Carter Dawson

K

2020

6-foot-4

195

Cobi Parra

WR

2020

5-foot-6

160

Steven Lewis

OL

2020

6-foot-1

275

Adam Weir

OL

2021

6-foot-4

250
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Peyton Cramer

DE

2020

6-foot-1

190

Carter Dawson

P

2020

6-foot-4

195

Steven Lewis

DL

2020

6-foot-1

275

Justin Grieff

LB

2020

5-foot-8

200

Kodi Davis

DB

2022

6-foot-1

165

School: Pontiac

Mascot: Indians

Conference: Illini Prairie

Twitter:

Head Coach: Alan Kuchefski

Assistant Coaches: Buck Casson Ryan Abraham Ed Lewis Jamal Tinsley Eric Demattia Nate Hayner Nathan Stein Ron Studebaker

2018 results: 9-2 (8-1) lIllini Prairie. The Indians made the 2018 Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Herrin then lost to Rochester in second round action.

2019 Pontiac Indians schedule

8/30 Bloomington Central Catholic

9/6 @ Tolono Unity

9/13 Chillicothe IVC

9/20 Prairie Central

9/27 @ Olympia

10/4 @ Monticello

10/11 Champaign St. Thomas More

10/18 @ Rantoul

2019 Pontiac Indians Summer/7on7 plans

All 7 on 7:

@ Olympia 6/27

vs. Dwight 7/10

@ Normal West 7/18

Pontiac 7 on 7 Tourney 7/20

Clifton Central 7 on 7 Tourney 7/27

Did you know....that the Pontiac Indians won the Class 3A state football title in 1993. The Indians under then head coach Mick Peterson defeated Waterloo 48-18 in the state title game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}