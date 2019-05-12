Team Preview: Pontiac
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Peyton Cramer
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Carter Dawson
|
K
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
195
|
Cobi Parra
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
160
|
Steven Lewis
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
275
|
Adam Weir
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
250
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Peyton Cramer
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Carter Dawson
|
P
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
195
|
Steven Lewis
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
275
|
Justin Grieff
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
200
|
Kodi Davis
|
DB
|
2022
|
6-foot-1
|
165
School: Pontiac
Mascot: Indians
Conference: Illini Prairie
Twitter:
Head Coach: Alan Kuchefski
Assistant Coaches: Buck Casson Ryan Abraham Ed Lewis Jamal Tinsley Eric Demattia Nate Hayner Nathan Stein Ron Studebaker
2018 results: 9-2 (8-1) lIllini Prairie. The Indians made the 2018 Class 4A state playoff field and defeated Herrin then lost to Rochester in second round action.
2019 Pontiac Indians schedule
8/30 Bloomington Central Catholic
9/6 @ Tolono Unity
9/13 Chillicothe IVC
9/20 Prairie Central
9/27 @ Olympia
10/4 @ Monticello
10/11 Champaign St. Thomas More
10/18 @ Rantoul
2019 Pontiac Indians Summer/7on7 plans
All 7 on 7:
@ Olympia 6/27
vs. Dwight 7/10
@ Normal West 7/18
Pontiac 7 on 7 Tourney 7/20
Clifton Central 7 on 7 Tourney 7/27
Did you know....that the Pontiac Indians won the Class 3A state football title in 1993. The Indians under then head coach Mick Peterson defeated Waterloo 48-18 in the state title game.