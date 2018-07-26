Ticker
Team Preview: Prairie Ridge

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Fbsozxcj4y0pyeq9blj2

School: Prairie Ridge

Mascot: Wolves

Conference: Fox Valley Conference

Twitter: @PrairieRidgeFB

Head Coach: Chris Schremp

Assistant Coaches: Joe Terhaar, Andy Peterson, Ryan O'Neill, Nick Margiotta, John Caldarella, Evan Kozlowski, Matt Dunker, Andy Orgler

2017 results: 14-0 (8-0) Fox Valley Conference. The Wolves made the Class 6A state playoff field and defeated Crystal lake Central, Cary-Grove, Willowbrook, Hoffman Estates and Nazareth Academy to capture the Class 6A state title.

2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves schedule

vs Crystal Lake Central

@ Hampshire

vs Huntley

@ Dundee-Crown

vs McHenry

@ Jacobs

@ Waubonsie Valley

vs Cary-Grove

@ Crystal Lake South

Returning Offensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ethan Kirchberg

RB

2019

5-foot-10

175

Jackson Wilis

FB

2019

5-foot-8

185

Tim Maguire

OG

2019

6-foot-3

260

Riley Smith

OT

2020

6-foot-4

280

Carter Evans

TE

2021

6-foot-3

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kyle Koelblinger

S

2020

5-foot-9

180

Josh Crandall

DL

2020

6-foot-2

220

Drew Fryer

LB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Jared Lindqust

CB

2019

6-foot-1

175

2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Prairie Ridge has now won 28 straight games? The Wolves last loss came back in the 2015 season to Montini Catholic in the Class 6A state semifinal round. Also Prairie Ridge head coach Chris Schremp has led the Wolves to three state titles (2011/2016/2017) over the past seven seasons.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves? One of the biggest questions in IHSA football this season is can the Wolves keep up it's state champion ways minus the likes of Superman (Samson Evans/Iowa), Jeff Jenkins (Iowa) and a very talented 2017 senior group lost to graduation? The Wolves will welcome back 9 returning starters this season and should again be a force in the FVC and beyond in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Prairie Ridge junior QB Connor Lydon. Lydon was Samson Evans backup in 2017 and saw some decent reps and playing time running the Wolves option attack in 2018. While no one can possibly run the Wolves offense like Evans did, Lydon will have plenty of opportunities to make a name for himself in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Prairie Ridge? 8-1/7-2

