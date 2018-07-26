Team Preview: Prairie Ridge
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Prairie Ridge
Mascot: Wolves
Conference: Fox Valley Conference
Twitter: @PrairieRidgeFB
Head Coach: Chris Schremp
Assistant Coaches: Joe Terhaar, Andy Peterson, Ryan O'Neill, Nick Margiotta, John Caldarella, Evan Kozlowski, Matt Dunker, Andy Orgler
2017 results: 14-0 (8-0) Fox Valley Conference. The Wolves made the Class 6A state playoff field and defeated Crystal lake Central, Cary-Grove, Willowbrook, Hoffman Estates and Nazareth Academy to capture the Class 6A state title.
2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves schedule
vs Crystal Lake Central
@ Hampshire
vs Huntley
@ Dundee-Crown
vs McHenry
@ Jacobs
@ Waubonsie Valley
vs Cary-Grove
@ Crystal Lake South
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ethan Kirchberg
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Jackson Wilis
|
FB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
185
|
Tim Maguire
|
OG
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
260
|
Riley Smith
|
OT
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
280
|
Carter Evans
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Kyle Koelblinger
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
180
|
Josh Crandall
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Drew Fryer
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Jared Lindqust
|
CB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
175
2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Prairie Ridge has now won 28 straight games? The Wolves last loss came back in the 2015 season to Montini Catholic in the Class 6A state semifinal round. Also Prairie Ridge head coach Chris Schremp has led the Wolves to three state titles (2011/2016/2017) over the past seven seasons.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves? One of the biggest questions in IHSA football this season is can the Wolves keep up it's state champion ways minus the likes of Superman (Samson Evans/Iowa), Jeff Jenkins (Iowa) and a very talented 2017 senior group lost to graduation? The Wolves will welcome back 9 returning starters this season and should again be a force in the FVC and beyond in 2018.
Keep an Eye on: Prairie Ridge junior QB Connor Lydon. Lydon was Samson Evans backup in 2017 and saw some decent reps and playing time running the Wolves option attack in 2018. While no one can possibly run the Wolves offense like Evans did, Lydon will have plenty of opportunities to make a name for himself in 2018.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Prairie Ridge? 8-1/7-2