Did you know.. .that Prairie Ridge has now won 28 straight games? The Wolves last loss came back in the 2015 season to Montini Catholic in the Class 6A state semifinal round. Also Prairie Ridge head coach Chris Schremp has led the Wolves to three state titles (2011/2016/2017) over the past seven seasons.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Prairie Ridge Wolves? One of the biggest questions in IHSA football this season is can the Wolves keep up it's state champion ways minus the likes of Superman (Samson Evans/Iowa), Jeff Jenkins (Iowa) and a very talented 2017 senior group lost to graduation? The Wolves will welcome back 9 returning starters this season and should again be a force in the FVC and beyond in 2018.

Keep an Eye on: Prairie Ridge junior QB Connor Lydon. Lydon was Samson Evans backup in 2017 and saw some decent reps and playing time running the Wolves option attack in 2018. While no one can possibly run the Wolves offense like Evans did, Lydon will have plenty of opportunities to make a name for himself in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Prairie Ridge? 8-1/7-2