Team Preview: Rantoul

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Rantoul Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Rantoul

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: Illini Prairie Conference

Twitter: @RantoulFootball

Head Coach: Tom Hess

Assistant Coaches: Drew Sharick Mitch Wilson André Taylor Ben Hankes Matt Leng Robert Durbin Jeremy Dixon Brett Trefren

2017 results: 2-7 (2-7) Illini Prairie Conference. The Eagles failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoffs.

2018 Rantoul Eagles schedule

vs Prairie Central

@ St. Joe Ogden

vs Olympia

@ Monticell

vs St. Thomas More @ Memorial Stadium

vs IVC

@ Bloomington Central Catholic

vs Unity

@ Pontiac


Returning Starters
Angelo Brown

QB/DB

2019

6-foot-0

211

Nathan Lord

TE/LB

2019

6-foot-2

215

Corbin Lantis

OL/LB

2019

5-foot-10

180

Donnell Robertson

RB/LB

2019

6-foot-0

200

Preston Smith

OL/DL

2019

5-foot-11

235

Kayon Cunningham

WR/DB

2019

5-foot-9

165

Hayden Cargo

WR/DB

2019

6-foot-0

165

Noah Sellers

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-4

350

Deandre Walker

FB/LB

2020

6-foot-0

210

2018 Rantoul Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

Hosting various teams

Did you know...that Rantoul's 2-7 record was it's best record since the 2010 season? The Eagles and head coach Tom Hess are looking to bring the program back to the success they had in the late 80's and early 90's when Rantoul made five state playoff appearances (1987/1988/1989/1990/1992).

