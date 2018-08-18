Team Preview: Rantoul
School: Rantoul
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: Illini Prairie Conference
Twitter: @RantoulFootball
Head Coach: Tom Hess
Assistant Coaches: Drew Sharick Mitch Wilson André Taylor Ben Hankes Matt Leng Robert Durbin Jeremy Dixon Brett Trefren
2017 results: 2-7 (2-7) Illini Prairie Conference. The Eagles failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoffs.
2018 Rantoul Eagles schedule
vs Prairie Central
@ St. Joe Ogden
vs Olympia
@ Monticell
vs St. Thomas More @ Memorial Stadium
vs IVC
@ Bloomington Central Catholic
vs Unity
@ Pontiac
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Angelo Brown
|
QB/DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
211
|
Nathan Lord
|
TE/LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
Corbin Lantis
|
OL/LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Donnell Robertson
|
RB/LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Preston Smith
|
OL/DL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
235
|
Kayon Cunningham
|
WR/DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Hayden Cargo
|
WR/DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Noah Sellers
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
350
|
Deandre Walker
|
FB/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
210
2018 Rantoul Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
Hosting various teams
Did you know...that Rantoul's 2-7 record was it's best record since the 2010 season? The Eagles and head coach Tom Hess are looking to bring the program back to the success they had in the late 80's and early 90's when Rantoul made five state playoff appearances (1987/1988/1989/1990/1992).