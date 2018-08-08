Ticker
Team Preview: St. Ignatius

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: St. Ignatius

Mascot: Wolf Pack

Conference: Chicago Catholic League Red Conference

Twitter: @ignatiusfb

Head Coach: Matt Miller

Assistant Coaches: Mike Miller Charlie Dowdle David Hidalgo Dan Bunner Alex Carrick Mark Bealin Peter DiStaulo Michael Whelan Matt McCormick

2017 results: 10-4 (2-1) CCL White Conference. The Wolf Pack made the Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Cary-Grove in opening round action. The Wolf Pack then entered the CCL playoffs and defeated DeLaSalle, Marmion Academy and Fenwick then lost to Simeon in the Prep Bowl.

2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack schedule

vs Hammond Gavit

@ Fenwick

vs St. Joseph

@ Hope

vs Loyola

@ Mount Carmel

vs DePaul Prep

@ Ridgewood

@ Leo


Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Aidan Boyle

WR

2019

5-foot-11

155

Aidan Ouimet

WR

2019

6-foot-2

170

Campbell Callam

RB

2019

5-foot-11

180

Aidan Casey

RB

2019

5-foot-10

170

Joe Loftus

RB

2019

5-foot-9

190

Jake Miles

OG

2019

6-foot-2

220

Zach Allen

OC

2019

6-foot-0

210
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Bill Brady

CB

2019

5-foot-10

160

Aidan Ouimet

CB

2019

6-foot-2

170

Aidan Casey

S

2019

5-foot-10

170

Giorgio Arquilla

LB

2019

6-foot-1

215

Declan Callahan

LB

2020

6-foot-2

190

Jake Miles

DT

2019

6-foot-2

220

Zach Allen

DE

2019

6-foot-0

210
Newcomers to Watch 
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Elijah Williams

LB/RB

2020

6-foot-1

195

Jack Coolidge

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-3

175

Mofolarian Walter Johnson

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-1

220

Richard Ponce

QB/LB

2020

6-foot-3

170

Leo Rigai

RB/DB

2021

5-foot-9

150

Amar Power

RB/DB

2019

5-foot-8

160

Shaz Matthew

WR/DB

2020

5-foot-9

165

2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack Summer/7on7 plans

St. Norbert Team Summer Camp

Did you know...that St. Ignatius is one of the original members of the Chicago Catholic League which was formed back in 1912?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack? The Wolf Pack and then first year head coach Matt Miller was able to get St. Ignatius into the 2017 IHSA state football playoff (and the third straight state playoff appearance for the Wolf Pack) field. St. Ignatius was also able to win the 2017 CCL title and represented the CCL in the annual Prep Bowl. The experience that the Wolf Pack gained last fall should pay off as well in 2018 as St. Ignatius has a ton of experience back this fall.

Keep an Eye on: St. Ignatius senior RB/LB Giorgio Aruqilla (6-foot-1, 2156 pounds) is a two way starter and an impact player for the Wolfpack in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the St. Ignatius Wolfpack? 6-3/5-4

