2017 results: 10-4 (2-1) CCL White Conference. The Wolf Pack made the Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Cary-Grove in opening round action. The Wolf Pack then entered the CCL playoffs and defeated DeLaSalle, Marmion Academy and Fenwick then lost to Simeon in the Prep Bowl.

Did you know.. .that St. Ignatius is one of the original members of the Chicago Catholic League which was formed back in 1912?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack? The Wolf Pack and then first year head coach Matt Miller was able to get St. Ignatius into the 2017 IHSA state football playoff (and the third straight state playoff appearance for the Wolf Pack) field. St. Ignatius was also able to win the 2017 CCL title and represented the CCL in the annual Prep Bowl. The experience that the Wolf Pack gained last fall should pay off as well in 2018 as St. Ignatius has a ton of experience back this fall.

Keep an Eye on: St. Ignatius senior RB/LB Giorgio Aruqilla (6-foot-1, 2156 pounds) is a two way starter and an impact player for the Wolfpack in 2018.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the St. Ignatius Wolfpack? 6-3/5-4