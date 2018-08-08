Team Preview: St. Ignatius
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: St. Ignatius
Mascot: Wolf Pack
Conference: Chicago Catholic League Red Conference
Twitter: @ignatiusfb
Head Coach: Matt Miller
Assistant Coaches: Mike Miller Charlie Dowdle David Hidalgo Dan Bunner Alex Carrick Mark Bealin Peter DiStaulo Michael Whelan Matt McCormick
2017 results: 10-4 (2-1) CCL White Conference. The Wolf Pack made the Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Cary-Grove in opening round action. The Wolf Pack then entered the CCL playoffs and defeated DeLaSalle, Marmion Academy and Fenwick then lost to Simeon in the Prep Bowl.
2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack schedule
vs Hammond Gavit
@ Fenwick
vs St. Joseph
@ Hope
vs Loyola
@ Mount Carmel
vs DePaul Prep
@ Ridgewood
@ Leo
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Aidan Boyle
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
155
|
Aidan Ouimet
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Campbell Callam
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Aidan Casey
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Joe Loftus
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
190
|
Jake Miles
|
OG
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Zach Allen
|
OC
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Bill Brady
|
CB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Aidan Ouimet
|
CB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Aidan Casey
|
S
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Giorgio Arquilla
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Declan Callahan
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Jake Miles
|
DT
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Zach Allen
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Elijah Williams
|
LB/RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Jack Coolidge
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
175
|
Mofolarian Walter Johnson
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Richard Ponce
|
QB/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
170
|
Leo Rigai
|
RB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
150
|
Amar Power
|
RB/DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Shaz Matthew
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack Summer/7on7 plans
St. Norbert Team Summer Camp
Did you know...that St. Ignatius is one of the original members of the Chicago Catholic League which was formed back in 1912?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 St. Ignatius Wolf Pack? The Wolf Pack and then first year head coach Matt Miller was able to get St. Ignatius into the 2017 IHSA state football playoff (and the third straight state playoff appearance for the Wolf Pack) field. St. Ignatius was also able to win the 2017 CCL title and represented the CCL in the annual Prep Bowl. The experience that the Wolf Pack gained last fall should pay off as well in 2018 as St. Ignatius has a ton of experience back this fall.
Keep an Eye on: St. Ignatius senior RB/LB Giorgio Aruqilla (6-foot-1, 2156 pounds) is a two way starter and an impact player for the Wolfpack in 2018.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the St. Ignatius Wolfpack? 6-3/5-4