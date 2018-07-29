Ticker
Team Preview: St. Thomas More

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Saint Thomas More

Mascot: Sabers

Conference: Illini Prairie Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Nathan Watson

Assistant Coaches: Chris Bazzell Shane Halcomb Tanner Laznik Cary Mathews Sergio Medina Brett Poorman Clark Roberts Joe Santillo Brandon Shaw Adam Walker

2017 results: 1-8 (1-8) Illini Prairie Conference. The Sabers failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 St. Thomas More Sabers schedule

8/24/2018 vs SJO

8/31 at Stanford-Olympia

9/7 vs Monticello

9/14 vs IVC

9/22 vs Rantoul (@ Memorial Stadium)

9/28 vs BCC

10/5 at Unity

10/12 vs Pontiac

10/19 at Prairie Central

Returning Offensive Starters 
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jon Gibas

OL

2019

6-foot-3

180

Tommy Anderson

OL

2019

6-foot-0

200

Justin Smith

OL

2020

5-foot-10

215

Nick Majers

OL

2019

6-foot-0

225

Averi Hughes

OL

2021

6-foot-2

200

Parker Jackson

TE

2020

6-foot-3

210

Hunter Howell

RB

2020

5-foot-10

170

Trevor Hummel

WR

2019

5-foot-11

165

Chad Kelton

WR

2019

6-foot-0

165

Elvory Shellman

WR

2019

5-foot-7

150

Bryson Lee

QB

2019

6-foot-2

170
Defensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jon Gibas

DL

2019

6-foot-3

180

Tommy Anderson

DL

2019

6-foot-0

200

Nick Majers

DL

2019

6-foot-0

225

Averi Hughes

DL

2021

6-foot-2

200

Stephen Jerkovitz

LB

2019

5-foot-11

170

John Sexton

LB

2020

5-foot-10

170

Jay Quiram

LB

2019

6-foot-2

180

Jason Brown

DB

2021

6-foot-0

155

Nate Kelton

DB

2019

6-foot-0

165

Trevor Hummel

DB

2019

5-foot-11

165

Bryson Lee

DB

2019

6-foot-2

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Dominic Magrini

RB/LB

Riley Morris

WR/DB

Joyson Kakings

OL/DL

Nick Twohey

ATH

2018 St. Thomas More Sabers Summer/7on7 plans

@ Gibson City July 12th (Watseka, Tri-Valley, & GCMS)

vs. Fisher TBD

@ Coles County July 25th

Did you know...that St. Thomas More second year head coach Nathan Watson has spent nearly his entire coaching career in Central Illinois? Watson was a grad assistant coach at EIU, an assistant coach at Champaign Central along with head coaching stops at Arcola and Urbana.

