Team Preview: St. Thomas More
School: Saint Thomas More
Mascot: Sabers
Conference: Illini Prairie Conference
Head Coach: Nathan Watson
Assistant Coaches: Chris Bazzell Shane Halcomb Tanner Laznik Cary Mathews Sergio Medina Brett Poorman Clark Roberts Joe Santillo Brandon Shaw Adam Walker
2017 results: 1-8 (1-8) Illini Prairie Conference. The Sabers failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 St. Thomas More Sabers schedule
8/24/2018 vs SJO
8/31 at Stanford-Olympia
9/7 vs Monticello
9/14 vs IVC
9/22 vs Rantoul (@ Memorial Stadium)
9/28 vs BCC
10/5 at Unity
10/12 vs Pontiac
10/19 at Prairie Central
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jon Gibas
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Tommy Anderson
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Justin Smith
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
215
|
Nick Majers
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Averi Hughes
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Parker Jackson
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Hunter Howell
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Trevor Hummel
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Chad Kelton
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Elvory Shellman
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
150
|
Bryson Lee
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jon Gibas
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Tommy Anderson
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Nick Majers
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Averi Hughes
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Stephen Jerkovitz
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
John Sexton
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Jay Quiram
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Jason Brown
|
DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
155
|
Nate Kelton
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Trevor Hummel
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Bryson Lee
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|Name
|Position
|
Dominic Magrini
|
RB/LB
|
Riley Morris
|
WR/DB
|
Joyson Kakings
|
OL/DL
|
Nick Twohey
|
ATH
2018 St. Thomas More Sabers Summer/7on7 plans
@ Gibson City July 12th (Watseka, Tri-Valley, & GCMS)
vs. Fisher TBD
@ Coles County July 25th
Did you know...that St. Thomas More second year head coach Nathan Watson has spent nearly his entire coaching career in Central Illinois? Watson was a grad assistant coach at EIU, an assistant coach at Champaign Central along with head coaching stops at Arcola and Urbana.