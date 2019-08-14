News More News
Team Preview: Westmont

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Westmont Sentinels here.

School: Westmont

Mascot: Sentinels

Conference: Metro Suburban Red

Team Twitter: @WHSFootball77

Head Coach: Dan Woulfe

Assistant Coaches: Dan McCulloch Rick Sible Joe Kraft Jeshua Torrens

2018 results: 5-4 Independent. The Sentinels failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Westmont Sentinels schedule

Week 1- Home vs Collins Academy/Manley

Week 2- Home vs Hiawatha(Kirkland)

Week 3- Away @ Wheaton St. Francis

Week 4- Home vs Christ the King

Week 5- Away vs Elmwood Park

Week 6- Away vs Guerin Prep

Week 7- Away vs Ridgewood

Week 8- Home vs St. Edward(Elgin)

Week 9- Home vs Chicago Christian

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ryan Midgley

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-2

240

Mason Pardy

WR/DB

2020

6-foot-0

175

Isaac Lischalk

WR/OLB

2020

6-foot-2

190

James Mendoza

OL/DL

2022

6-foot-0

180

Gabe Lischalk

OL/DL

2022

5-foot-10

200
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ryan Midgley

DL/OL

2020

6-foot-2

240

Mason Pardy

DB/WR

2020

6-foot-0

175

Isaac Lischalk

OLB/WR

2020

6-foot-2

190

James Mendoza

DL/OL

2022

6-foot-0

180

Gabe Lischalk

DL/OL

2022

5-foot-10

200

Zane Thibodeaux

DB

2021

5-foot-10

160
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position

Ben Juska

RB/LB

Sam Abbatacola

RB/OLB

Riley Basit

OLB

Zak Fisher

QB

Jaylan Lacy

OL/DL

2019 Westmont Sentinels Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Westmont is back in a new conference (Metro Suburban Red) this fall after playing as an independent in 2018.

{{ article.author_name }}