Team Preview: Westmont
School: Westmont
Mascot: Sentinels
Conference: Metro Suburban Red
Team Twitter: @WHSFootball77
Head Coach: Dan Woulfe
Assistant Coaches: Dan McCulloch Rick Sible Joe Kraft Jeshua Torrens
2018 results: 5-4 Independent. The Sentinels failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Westmont Sentinels schedule
Week 1- Home vs Collins Academy/Manley
Week 2- Home vs Hiawatha(Kirkland)
Week 3- Away @ Wheaton St. Francis
Week 4- Home vs Christ the King
Week 5- Away vs Elmwood Park
Week 6- Away vs Guerin Prep
Week 7- Away vs Ridgewood
Week 8- Home vs St. Edward(Elgin)
Week 9- Home vs Chicago Christian
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Ryan Midgley
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
240
|
Mason Pardy
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Isaac Lischalk
|
WR/OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
James Mendoza
|
OL/DL
|
2022
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Gabe Lischalk
|
OL/DL
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
200
|Name
|Position
|
Ben Juska
|
RB/LB
|
Sam Abbatacola
|
RB/OLB
|
Riley Basit
|
OLB
|
Zak Fisher
|
QB
|
Jaylan Lacy
|
OL/DL
2019 Westmont Sentinels Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Westmont is back in a new conference (Metro Suburban Red) this fall after playing as an independent in 2018.