Meet: 2027 OC Jay Breitenstein

Name: Jay Breitenstein

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 206 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @JayBreitenstein

Instagram: @jayb_52

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Trenches academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19545501/673693d9d51e98451a07bd88

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, dedication, teamwork

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Moving up to varsity for playoffs last season to help out, helping my team on or off the field, being a leader on the team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason kelce, he was also a center and he's really been like a inspiration for me. Kind of like a goal or place I want to reach in life.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track, shotput and discus

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Don't have a name or player in particular but those kids from west Aurora were tough, great game