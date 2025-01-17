Meet: 2027 OC Jay Breitenstein

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jay Breitenstein
School: Glenbard East
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 206 pounds
Position: OC
Twitter: @JayBreitenstein
Instagram: @jayb_52
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Trenches academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19545501/673693d9d51e98451a07bd88
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, dedication, teamwork
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Moving up to varsity for playoffs last season to help out, helping my team on or off the field, being a leader on the team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason kelce, he was also a center and he's really been like a inspiration for me. Kind of like a goal or place I want to reach in life.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track, shotput and discus
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Don't have a name or player in particular but those kids from west Aurora were tough, great game