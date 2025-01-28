The Recruiting Ticker: January 28th
Here are three programs in the Big Ten that are pacing the league right now with their 2026 classes.
Meet: Get to Know2026 K/P Grant Urban who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2026 TE/LB Tyler Hvorcik who is our prospect of the day
Providence Catholic junior OL Bryce Tencza (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) is a name on the rise this winter.
Crete-Monee junior WR Dorian Patterson (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) recently added his first offer and recaps his recruiting
