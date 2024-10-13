USC picks up commitment from 2026 Rivals100 DE Braeden Jones

USC's game with No. 4-ranked Penn State on Saturday didn't go as hoped for the Trojans, as they blew a lead and lost 33-30 in overtime, but the program didn't come out empty-handed.

After hosting a slew of top national prospects in the Coliseum, USC reeled in a commitment from 2026 Rivals100 defensive end Braeden Jones on Sunday.

"The LA vibe, the campus, the coaches and how appreciative they are of me -- I really felt the love going down there," Jones told Rivals.