in other news
Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 8 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
ATH Niklos checked out Illinois
Yorkville (Ill.) junior ATH Hunter Niklos (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made a game day visit to Illinois on Saturday.
Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits
EDGY in the Daily Herald: A look back at some of the top area recruits of all time
Photos: York at Glenbard West
Photos: Check out the FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's York win over Glenbard West here.
Photos: Carmel at DePaul Prep
FREE Photos: Check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Friday night's DePaul Prep's 25-22 win over Carmel.
2024 Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
1. Lincoln Way East 7-0 (1) @ Andrew
2. Loyola 5-2 (2) @ Carmel
3. Naperville Central 7-0 (3) vs Sandburg
4. Oswego 7-0 (4) vs Minooka
5. Palatine 6-1 (NR) @ Conant
6. Marist 6-1 (6) vs Marmion Academy
7. Barrington/Lyons Township 6-1/7-0 (7/NR) vs Hoffman Estates/@ York
8. Maine South 4-3 (8) vs Deerfield
9. York 6-1 (9) vs Lyons Township
10. Naperville North 5-2 (NR) @ Homewood Flossmoor
Out: Warren Township