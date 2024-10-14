Advertisement

Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 8 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
ATH Niklos checked out Illinois

ATH Niklos checked out Illinois

Yorkville (Ill.) junior ATH Hunter Niklos (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made a game day visit to Illinois on Saturday.

 • Tim OHalloran
Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits

Daily Herald: EDGY looks back at some former area recruits

EDGY in the Daily Herald: A look back at some of the top area recruits of all time

 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: York at Glenbard West

Photos: York at Glenbard West

Check out the FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's York win over Glenbard West here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Photos: Carmel at DePaul Prep

Photos: Carmel at DePaul Prep

Check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Friday night's DePaul Prep's 25-22 win over Carmel.

 • Tim OHalloran

Published Oct 14, 2024
Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Tim OHalloran
2024 Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 7-0 (1) @ Andrew

2. Loyola 5-2 (2) @ Carmel

3. Naperville Central 7-0 (3) vs Sandburg

4. Oswego 7-0 (4) vs Minooka

5. Palatine 6-1 (NR) @ Conant

6. Marist 6-1 (6) vs Marmion Academy

7. Barrington/Lyons Township 6-1/7-0 (7/NR) vs Hoffman Estates/@ York

8. Maine South 4-3 (8) vs Deerfield

9. York 6-1 (9) vs Lyons Township

10. Naperville North 5-2 (NR) @ Homewood Flossmoor

Out: Warren Township

