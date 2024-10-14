Advertisement

Yorkville (Ill.) junior ATH Hunter Niklos (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made a game day visit to Illinois on Saturday.

EDGY in the Daily Herald: A look back at some of the top area recruits of all time

Photos: Check out the FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's York win over Glenbard West here.

FREE Photos: Check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Friday night's DePaul Prep's 25-22 win over Carmel.

Yorkville (Ill.) junior ATH Hunter Niklos (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) made a game day visit to Illinois on Saturday.

EDGY in the Daily Herald: A look back at some of the top area recruits of all time

Published Oct 14, 2024
Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
2024 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

1. Chicago Mount Carmel 5-2 (1) @ Fenwick

2. Edwardsville 6-1 (3) @ East St. Louis

3. Batavia 6-1 (4) vs Wheaton South

4. St Rita 5-2 (5) vs St Patrick

5. Downers Grove North 6-1 (1) vs Hinsdale South

6. Prospect 5-2 (NR) @ Elk Grove

7. Fenwick 6-1 (7) vs Mount Carmel

8. Normal Community 6-1 (8) @ Champaign Centennial

9. Hononegah 6-1 (9) @ Belvidere North

10. Quincy 7-0 (10) @ Geneseo

Out: None

