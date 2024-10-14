Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

in other news
2024 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Chicago Mount Carmel 5-2 (1) @ Fenwick
2. Edwardsville 6-1 (3) @ East St. Louis
3. Batavia 6-1 (4) vs Wheaton South
4. St Rita 5-2 (5) vs St Patrick
5. Downers Grove North 6-1 (1) vs Hinsdale South
6. Prospect 5-2 (NR) @ Elk Grove
7. Fenwick 6-1 (7) vs Mount Carmel
8. Normal Community 6-1 (8) @ Champaign Centennial
9. Hononegah 6-1 (9) @ Belvidere North
10. Quincy 7-0 (10) @ Geneseo
Out: None