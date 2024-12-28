VIDEO: Singleton, Hansen talk Cyclones' win over Hurricanes

Starting defensive lineman JR Singleton and Carson Hansen met with reporters outside Iowa State's locker room in the minutes following their post-game celebration of a win over Miami.
Better Know a Badger — 2025 Palatine four-star outside linebacker Jaylen Williams breaks down his flip to Wisconsin
Meet: Get to Know Brother Rice 2026 OG Qwamaine Spivery Jr who is our featured prospect of the day.
Meet: Get to Know Naperville North 20-26 TE Finn Bretag who is our featured prospect of the day.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday that Rylie Mills will miss the rest of the season
Former Marengo and Central Michigan DL Jonas Pace has committed to Iowa.
