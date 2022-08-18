Watch List: 2025 TE Trey Zvonar

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East sophomore tight end prospect Trey Zvonar (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) has been working his way up the depth chart this summer. Zvonar, who is indeed the oldest son of Lincoln Way East head coach Rob Zvonar. breaks down his upcoming IHSA football season and more here.

"The team has been working hard and our practices have been going really well," Zvonar said. "We've been just working well on both sides of the football this summer. We started school already and we are back to our regular season practice schedule this week."

Zvonar, who also plays baseball for the Griffins filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I didn't go to any of the college camps this summer and I was staying busy between our team football camp along with travel baseball. I've been able to meet a few different college coaches when they have come into school. I've met coaches so far from Iowa, Akron along with a few other coaches. I would say that my dream school would either be Iowa or Michigan. I just love the way both Iowa and Michigan uses the tight end in the offense."

So how has Zvonar's overall game improved this off-season?

"I worked hard to improve my overall speed and strength. I'm going to be going out wide more this season so I wanted to make sure I'm physically more prepared to play at the varsity level. I've been playing tight end since I was in grade school but I'll also get some reps at receiver as well."

Look for this Griffins team to be extremely motivated this season after the Griffins 9-3 season in 2021 according to Zvonar.

"It seemed like right after we lost to Loyola (3-0 in the 8A quarterfinal round) the upperclassmen took control of the team and everyone worked so much harder after that loss. Everyone is motivated and we just don't want that end of the season loss feeling ever again. We are a much closer team this summer and we really all get a long great and have a strong brotherhood bond."

Zvonar, who has been in and around Griffins football since he was born discussed who has been his favorite all time Lincoln Way East player.

"It would either be AJ Henning (Michigan) or Turner Pallissard (Iowa). AJ was just a great play maker and Turner has been just a great mentor for me."

