Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior outside linebacker prospect Juan Delacruz (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) is coming off a very impressive junior season in 2018 for the Blue Devils and head coach Bryan McNulty. Delacruz is no question a name to watch in the growing Class of 2020 in Illinois and get to kn ow him better here.

"I wrapped up the football season and now I'm back playing basketball this winter," Delacruz said. "We had a good season but it didn't end the way we wanted it to end. The way the season ended just gives us a lot more motivation for next season and to get back and work even harder this off season."

Delacruz also looked back at his own personal performance this past season and graded his overall game.

"I felt that I played pretty good football this season. I know I can improve my game and get even better. I want to improve on my overall speed and add more strength. I also need to work on and improve my overall technique and skills work."

Delacruz also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Western Michigan and Duke so far. I also was able to go to see college games this fall to Michigan State, Northwestern and Notre Dame. The visits to those schools all went really well. It was just a great experience to get out and see those game day experiences in person along with getting to learn more about those schools."

Delacruz, who carries a 3.6 GPA filled us in on what he feels are a few strengths in his game.

"I go out and play hard on every play. I'm someone who just never gives up and I also hate to lose. I'm also always looking to get better and working harder to get better."

Does Delacruz have a dream school?

"I've been a big West Virginia fan ever since I was a kid. I just always watched West Virginia on TV and they have just a great program."

