Watch List: QB Justin Kowalak
Crystal Lake (Ill.) South junior quarterback prospect Justin Kowalak (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) had an impressive sophomore year at the varsity level for the Gators in 2019. Kowalak, who took part in t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news