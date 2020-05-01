New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic sophomore running back prospect Aaron Vaughn Jr. (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) has been on the Celtics varsity level since his freshman year and Vaughn Jr. made a major impact for the Celtics in 2019. Get to know this latest name to know in the Class of 2022 here.

"I've been pretty bored lately I can't lie," Vaughn Jr. said. "I've been just staying on top of my school work, working out and I'm just ready to go back to work and play football sometime soon."

Vaughn filled us in on his latest recruiting news this spring.

"I've been in touch a little bit with some college coaches. I've been in contact with the coaches from Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Iowa, Temple and also Wisconsin. I'm planning to go to some college camps this summer but right now no one really knows if they will have any camps. I'm hoping to camp at Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Temple and also Kentucky. "

Vaughn Jr. filled us in on life under the current stay at home order.

"I'm not a big fan of E Learning to be honest. I just prefer learning in school having a teacher right there, but I'm keeping up with everything and I'm getting more used to it. I've been doing a lot of body weight workouts at home along with doing some lifting workouts with my trainer at his home. Outside of that it's been just playing some video games and watching Netflix and just trying to stay busy."

So what part of his overall game has Vaughn Jr. been working on to improve this spring?

"I've been really focused on just getting faster and stronger this off season. I'm up to 190 pounds now and I feel I'm able to keep my speed as well. I feel good at this size and weight and now I want to maintain the gains I've made this spring and summer."

Does Vaughn Jr. have a dream school?

"I've always been a big Michigan fan. I just always loved the Michigan uniforms as a kid and always watching them on TV."

