Crystal Lake (Ill.) Prairie Ridge sophomore tight end/linebacker prospect Carter Evans (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) has bene a varsity mainstay with the Wolves and head coach Chris Schremp since his freshman year. Evans, who is the younger brother of former Prairie Ridge standouts Shane (NIU/Purdue) and Samson (Iowa) fills us in on his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"This spring I've been focused on lifting with my team along with working on my overall speed and agility," Evans said. "I've also been in touch with a handful of college coaches and hopefully we will see those coaches back in school this spring."

Evans recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've had previous contact with the coaches from Iowa, Ball State and also Eastern Illinois. Vanderbilt also requested my transcripts not too long ago. I'm also getting followed by a ton of college coaches on Twitter. Since I'm just a sophomore it's hard to really gauge just how interested coaches are since they are limited in being allowed to contact."

Evans filled us in on what he's working on to improve his game this spring.

"I've been working on improving my speed along with getting stronger. I've been lifting a lot this off-season along with improving my overall nutrition and eating a lot more protein. I would say that my strengths are that I have toughness along with being a hard hitter and I'm just an aggressive player."

Evans is also looking forward to the upcoming summer camp season.

"I don't have any camp dates set just yet but I'm looking at camping at North Central College along with Iowa, NIU and I'm sure I'll add a few more camps."

Evans, who played both tight end and linebacker last season is also excited for his upcoming 2019 junior season.

"We had a very young team last season and everyone has been working really hard. I think we had like 16-17 juniors and sophomores who starter last year who are all back. Everyone is working hard and excited for next season."