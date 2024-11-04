Advertisement

Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 11 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Video: Maine South 49 Naperville North 42 plus postgame

Video: Maine South built a 49-28 lead over Naperville North then hung on for dear life for the 49-42 win to advance.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 5A thru 8A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 8A thru Class 5A.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 EDGYTIM's Round 1 Winners 4A thru 1A

EDGYTIM makes his winning selections for the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs here for Class 4A thru Class 1A.

 • Tim OHalloran
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Watch Live: WJOL AM 1340 WJOL in Joliet presents Pigskin Preview Show LIVE every Thursday from 6-8PM.

 • Tim OHalloran

Published Nov 4, 2024
Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursdays 6PM
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
2024 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet or download the WJOL/Audacy App today.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming audio at WJOL.com online as well as on the WJOL Audacy App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 22nd season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This week's guest list?

Plus your phone calls at 815-254-7300 all show long

2024 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

IHSA Football Playoff Schedule

#all games days/times are tentative at this point

