Week 3 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
2022 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 30 poll
Class 6A
1. East St Louis 1-1 (1) vs Creekside Georgia
2. Simeon 2-0 (6) @ Whitney Young
3. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (2) vs Huntley
4. Lemont 2-0 (3) vs Oak Forest
5. Niles Notre Dame 2-0 (5) vs Mount Carmel
6. Glenwood 2-0 (7) vs UHigh
7. St. Ignatius 1-1 (NR) vs St Laurence
8. Crete-Monee 1-1 (9) vs Thornton
9. Normal West 2-0 (10) @ Normal Community
10. Crystal Lake South 1-1 (NR) vs Hampshire
Out: Cary Grove
