Week 6 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 5-0 (1) @ U High
2. Joliet Catholic 4-1 (2) @ St Laurence
3. Wheaton St. Francis 5-0 (3) vs Aurora Christian
4. Richmond Burton 5-0 (4) vs Morris
5. Rochrester 4-1 (5) @ Southeast
6. Wheaton Academy 5-0 (6) @ ICCP
7. Marengo 3-2 (7) vs Rochelle
8. Stillman Valley 5-0 (8) vs North Boone
9. Carterville 5-0 (9) vs Nashville
10. Mt. Zion 4-1 (10) @ Effingham