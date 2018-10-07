2018 Week 8 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 8 Chicagoland Top 30 poll was first released on Saturday afternoon on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln-Way East 7-0 (1)- The Griffins will get to play a rare Thursday game this week. Next: Thornwood

2. Batavia 7-0 (3)- Batavia will get a big challenge this week taking on the North Stars. Next: vs St Charles North

3. Brother Rice 7-0 (4)- The Crusaders just keep rolling along this season and are looking to hit the post-season on a high and a very high seed in 8A. Next: vs Leo

4. Marist 6-1 (9)- Big, big win over Nazareth as QB Mike Markett is much more than just a pocket passer for the Redhawks. Next: vs Marian Central Catholic

5. Mount Carmel 6-1 (5)- The Caravan will hopefully shake off any rust this Friday taking on the Vikings in Burbank. Next: @ St. Laurence

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 6-1 (6)- The Vikings RB Leon Tanna is having an all area/all state caliber season so far. Next: vs Andrew

7. Cary-Grove 7-0 (7)- The Fox Valley Super Bowl is this Friday. Next: @ Prairie Ridge

8. Simeon 6-0 (8)- It's looking more and more like the Wolverines will go old school and play two this week, and that's a very good thing. Next: vs Hubbard at Gately Monday then @ Taft

9. Nazareth Academy 6-1 (2)- The Road Runners will need to repairs some leaks found in it's loss to Marist on Friday night . Next: vs Joliet Catholic

10. Maine South 6-1 (10)- The Hawks will look to once again win the Central Suburban South conference title taking on rival New Trier. Next: vs New Trier

11. Oswego 7-0 (11)- The Panthers just play at a higher level than the rest in the Southwest Prairie conference. Also don't overlook QB Noah Parker. Next: vs Joliet Central

12. Glenbard West 6-1 1(12)- The Hilltoppers get a big win over Hinsdale Central and now sets it's sights on the OPRF Huskies. Next: vs Oak Park River Forest

13. Richards 7-0 (13)- Sometime soon people will wake up and realize this Richards team is a serious threat in Class 6A.. Next: @ Reavis

14. Phillips 4-2 (14)-The Wildcats will also play two games this coming week and will get to make up last weekend's postponed game. Next: Monday at Lane Tech/vs Westinghouse

15. Willowbrook 7-0 (15)- The Warriors should be in line for a high seed in 7A. Next: @ Proviso East

16. Naperville Central 5-2 (16)- The Redhawks pull out the 21-14 last second win over Neuqua Valley. Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

17. Bolingbrook 6-1 (17)- The Raiders will hopefully get a much better test this week against the Wildcats. Next: @ Thornton

18. ***Montini Catholic 7-0 (18)- The Broncos have a ton of young talent and will be very tough not just in 2018 but in 2019 as well. Next: @ Providence Catholic

19. Stevenson 6-1 (20)- The Patriots will get a huge road test on Friday at Great Amer...I mean Warren Township. See you there? Next: @ Warren Township

20. New Trier 6-1 (21)- The Trevians get a shot this week at rival Maine South. Next: @ Maine South

21. St. Charles North 6-1 (22)- The North Stars will look to upset Batavia for the second straight season on Friday. Next: @ Batavia

22. Hillcrest 7-0 (23)- The Hawks hit the road and walloped previously unbeaten TF South in Lansing. Next: @ TF North

23. Notre Dame 6-1 (24) The Dons have much more than just Ty Gavin this season...but don't get misled Gavin is still the man for ND. Next: @ Carmel

24. Hinsdale Central 5-2 (19)- The Red Devils just couldn't get the offense going against Glenbard West. Next: @ Lyons

25. Prairie Ridge 6-1 (26) The Wolves are in the exact position they want to be this Friday against CG...an underdog. Upset special in the works perhaps? Next: vs Cary-Grove

26. Rolling Meadows 7-0 (27) The Mustangs host Hersey in a huge Mid Suburban East showdown. Is the Mid Sub East better than the West in 2018? Next: vs Hersey

27. Warren Township 6-1 (NR)- The Blue Devils have been rolling since a Week 1 loss to Barrington. Can they upset Stevenson on Friday? Next: vs Stevenson

28. Immaculate Conception 7-0 (28)- The Knights will be a major challenger in Class 4A. Next: vs St Francis

29. Glenbard East 7-0 (NR)- The Rams and head coach John Walters have a very strong core of seniors including QB Brett Bushka and LB Anthony Shockey. Next: @ Glenbard South

30. Antioch 7-0 (NR) The Sequoits offense is explosive behind sophomore QB Athan Kaliakmanis and a host of experienced starters on both sides of the football. Next: vs Lakes

*** awaiting Sunday result from Montini versus Fenwick.

Out: Lake Zurich/Oswego East/Neuqua Valley

Others to Watch (in no order): Kenwood/Minooka/Hersey/Wheaton South/Neuqua Valley/Lakes/Lisle/Lincoln-Way Central/Lincoln Way West/Maine West/Providence Catholic/Coal City/Bishop McNamara/Conant/DeKalb/Yorkville/Plainfield South/Andrew/West Aurora/Oak Park River Forest