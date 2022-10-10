Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
2022 Week 8 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 30 poll
Class 8A
1. Lincoln Way-East 7-0 (1) vs Lockport
2. Loyola Academy 7-0 (2) vs St Patrick
3. York 7-0 (3) vs Willowbrook
4. Glenbard West 6-1 (4) vs Lyons Township
5. Maine South 5-2 (5) @ Evanston
6. Neuqua Valley 6-1 (6) @ DeKalb
7. Warren Township 6-1 (8) @ Lake Forest
8. Brother Rice 4-3 (NR) vs Marian Catholic
9. Marist 4-3 (9) vs Carmel
10. Plainfield North 7-0 (10) vs West Aurora